Actor, Ali Nuhu, Wife Maimuna Celebrates 15 Years of Togetherness

Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu and beautiful wife, Maimuna, are currently in joyful mood as they celebrate 15 years of being together as a couple.

The couple have lived their lives on low key for 15 years, avoiding interference of any kind from third parties and this has really favoured them.

They are a couple to emulate as they quarrel and settle in secret, play in secret, do all they do in secret and have remained happy all the while.

The couple is blessed with two wonderful and gorgeous looking children, a boy and a girl who look so much like them. Even though his religion permits him to marry more than one wife, the actor has chosen to remain loyal to his lifetime partner.

Celebrating their anniversary, Ali took to social media to wish the love of his life and mother of his jewels a happy 15th anniversary, saying “Our love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply. Happy 15th wedding anniversary my love.”