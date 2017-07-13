TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Singer, Banky W Back to New Film Academy for More Studies
Singer cum actor, Banky W, is pushing himself beyond limits and that is because he knows what he is aiming at in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
It would be recalled that the singer had sometime last year attended the New Film Academy to study video directing and upon his return, he has been directing his own musical videos which has come out nice.
Now he is back to the same academy again and this time, to study screenwriting as this will go a long way in helping him in the Nollywood industry where he is already pitching a strong tent.
Music will always be his first love but since getting his bearing in acting, he has been ensuring that he balance the two without anyone suffering as he still remains the boss of EME records.
