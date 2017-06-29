TOP STORIES
The central message of the Bible is "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believerth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Welcomes Baby Boy
It’s jubilation time for the family of Nollywood actress, Bukola Adeeyo, as she has just welcomed a baby boy.
The actress had kept her pregnancy on a low key as many who have not seen her in a while were surprised to have heard the good news.
The news of her safe delivery was shared by actor, Kunle Afod as both mother and child are doing very well.
