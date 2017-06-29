modernghana logo

Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Welcomes Baby Boy

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
7 minutes ago | In The Closet

It’s jubilation time for the family of Nollywood actress, Bukola Adeeyo, as she has just welcomed a baby boy.

The actress had kept her pregnancy on a low key as many who have not seen her in a while were surprised to have heard the good news.

The news of her safe delivery was shared by actor, Kunle Afod as both mother and child are doing very well.

