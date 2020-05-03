Covid-19: Nigeria Reports 17 New Deaths

Nigeria has reported some 17 new deaths related to coronavirus.

This brings the number from 68 to 85.

This is according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet last night, NCDC says Nigeria has recorded 220 new cases of coronavirus.

The new cases it says, have increased Nigeria's confirmed cases to 2388.

The Centre reported that 385 persons who were on treatment have been discharged.

---Daily Guide