KNUST Wins Pan African Universities Debate Championship 2nd time
By John Essien
2 HOURS AGO EDUCATION
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has won the 2019 edition of the Pan African Universities Debate Championship in an amazing host-and-win campaign. The win which marks a successful title defense makes the second time in a row KNUST is winning the trophy after conquering the lifting the trophy in Tanzania last year.
The tournament featured about 80 teams drawn from universities in 14 countries across the African continent.
Since the inception of the tournament in 2008, only the University of Cape Town, South Africa had won two in a row; won in 2012 and 2013.
The Pan African Universities Debate Championships is the biggest African inter-varsity debate tournament held every year.
Ghanaian universities first participated in the PAUDC in 2012 with KNUST and the University of Ghana being the representatives from Ghana.
The PAUDC takes the British Parliamentary (BP) style made up of 4 teams of 2, with 2 teams supporting a motion, and 2 teams opposing. Debating teams are independent and compete with each other.
This year’s edition saw only three institutions from Ghana, KNUST, University of Ghana and UCC participating with 12, 8 and 4 teams respectively.
After nine rounds of preliminaries, 15 teams from Ghanaian universities broke to the knockout stage making it the second time Ghana attained such a laurel.
Two of the 12 teams KNUST presented made it to the semi-finals with one of the 8 teams from the University of Ghana.
The two teams from KNUST in the semis made it to the finals with the only university of Ghana team joining one other team from Strathmore University, Kenya.
Erasmus Segbefia & Michael Ampah (who represented KNUST in the final) spoke on the motion “Ghanaian Armed Forces have detected an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. The missile is for downward Accra. An attempted interception has failed. The warhead is expected to detonate in fifteen minutes. You are a civilian emergency response official for the state of Ghana. This house would not inform the public” from Closing government and won by a unanimous decision.
Both Erasmus Segbefia & Michael Ampah won the 6th Best Public Speaking.
Here are some other winners TOP TEN SPEAKERS 1st Ademola Adinkubi 2nd Faithfulness Okom 3rd Atlehang Molefe 4th Mfumo Bamuza 5th Anam Azhar 6th Erasmus Segbefia Mawuli 6thMichael Ampah Yeboah 6th Solomon Omani-Mensah 9thJeremaiah Sekyi 9thLindokuhle Mabaso TOP TEN JUDGES 1st Kelly Kwaue Corchil 2nd Unar Buckus 3rd Brion Kinet 4th Kelly Smith 5thCrorata Chepete 6thmichelle Wanyang 7th Kayam Afulabi 8th Serayi Taofeq 9thLebogang Moloko 10th Hillary J. Manroe TOP THREE NEW JUDGES Unar Buckus michelle Wanyang Kayam Afulabi TOP THREE NEW SPEAKERS 1stMichael Ampah Yeboah 2ndMichael Koranteng 3rd Lindokuhle Mabaso BEST COUNTRY SPEAKERS Nigeria – Ademola Adekumbi Rwanda – Abiel Intwarane Tanzania – Eric-Alex Hamisi South Africa – Atlehang Molefe Botswana – motlatsi Mogorosi Kenya – Macharia Njuguna Zambia – Given Kapolyo Zimbabwe – William Mwaingeni Denva Togo – Abdul-Latifou Wali Uganda – Ntambi Michael Blair Sierra Leon – Alfred M. Sesay Cameroun – Prince C. F Sani Ghana – Solomon Omaru-Mensah, Michael Ampah Yeboah, Erasmus Segbefia
BEST REGIONAL SPEAKERS Southern Africa – Atlehang Ndefe West Africa – Ademola Adinkubi East Africa – Mocharia Njuguna Central Africa – Prince CF Sani
KNUST Wins Pan African Universities Debate Championship 2nd time
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has won the 2019 edition of the Pan African Universities Debate Championship in an amazing host-and-win campaign. The win which marks a successful title defense makes the second time in a row KNUST is winning the trophy after conquering the lifting the trophy in Tanzania last year.
The tournament featured about 80 teams drawn from universities in 14 countries across the African continent.
Since the inception of the tournament in 2008, only the University of Cape Town, South Africa had won two in a row; won in 2012 and 2013.
The Pan African Universities Debate Championships is the biggest African inter-varsity debate tournament held every year.
Ghanaian universities first participated in the PAUDC in 2012 with KNUST and the University of Ghana being the representatives from Ghana.
The PAUDC takes the British Parliamentary (BP) style made up of 4 teams of 2, with 2 teams supporting a motion, and 2 teams opposing. Debating teams are independent and compete with each other.
This year’s edition saw only three institutions from Ghana, KNUST, University of Ghana and UCC participating with 12, 8 and 4 teams respectively.
After nine rounds of preliminaries, 15 teams from Ghanaian universities broke to the knockout stage making it the second time Ghana attained such a laurel.
Two of the 12 teams KNUST presented made it to the semi-finals with one of the 8 teams from the University of Ghana.
The two teams from KNUST in the semis made it to the finals with the only university of Ghana team joining one other team from Strathmore University, Kenya.
Erasmus Segbefia & Michael Ampah (who represented KNUST in the final) spoke on the motion “Ghanaian Armed Forces have detected an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. The missile is for downward Accra. An attempted interception has failed. The warhead is expected to detonate in fifteen minutes. You are a civilian emergency response official for the state of Ghana. This house would not inform the public” from Closing government and won by a unanimous decision.
Both Erasmus Segbefia & Michael Ampah won the 6th Best Public Speaking.
Here are some other winners
TOP TEN SPEAKERS
1st Ademola Adinkubi
2nd Faithfulness Okom
3rd Atlehang Molefe
4th Mfumo Bamuza
5th Anam Azhar
6th Erasmus Segbefia Mawuli
6thMichael Ampah Yeboah
6th Solomon Omani-Mensah
9thJeremaiah Sekyi
9thLindokuhle Mabaso
TOP TEN JUDGES
1st Kelly Kwaue Corchil
2nd Unar Buckus
3rd Brion Kinet
4th Kelly Smith
5thCrorata Chepete
6thmichelle Wanyang
7th Kayam Afulabi
8th Serayi Taofeq
9thLebogang Moloko
10th Hillary J. Manroe
TOP THREE NEW JUDGES
Unar Buckus
michelle Wanyang
Kayam Afulabi
TOP THREE NEW SPEAKERS
1stMichael Ampah Yeboah
2ndMichael Koranteng
3rd Lindokuhle Mabaso
BEST COUNTRY SPEAKERS
Nigeria – Ademola Adekumbi
Rwanda – Abiel Intwarane
Tanzania – Eric-Alex Hamisi
South Africa – Atlehang Molefe
Botswana – motlatsi Mogorosi
Kenya – Macharia Njuguna
Zambia – Given Kapolyo
Zimbabwe – William Mwaingeni Denva
Togo – Abdul-Latifou Wali
Uganda – Ntambi Michael Blair
Sierra Leon – Alfred M. Sesay
Cameroun – Prince C. F Sani
Ghana – Solomon Omaru-Mensah, Michael Ampah Yeboah, Erasmus Segbefia
BEST REGIONAL SPEAKERS
Southern Africa – Atlehang Ndefe
West Africa – Ademola Adinkubi
East Africa – Mocharia Njuguna
Central Africa – Prince CF Sani