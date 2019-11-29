Morocco Gives Scholarship To 106 Ghanaian Students

The Moroccan government has offered scholarships to 106 Ghanaian students to pursue various degree programmes in Morocco.

Out of the number, 70 will pursue undergraduate programmes, with 20 undertaking Vocational Studies, while 16 will study postgraduate courses.

The beneficiaries will from December 10, this year, leave the shores of Ghana to begin their programmes.

Imane Ouaadil, Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana announced this during an interaction session for past beneficiaries and current awardees organised by the Moroccan Embassy in Accra.

She said the awardees would study in Engineering, Marketing, Economics, Medicine, Business and Administration among others.

Mrs Ouaadil said Ghana and Morocco enjoyed a long history of friendship and cooperation, adding that since the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Morocco attached great importance to education, which became an important part of their relations.

“Under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and following his instructions, which placed Africa at the heart of Morocco’s diplomacy, the Kingdom is now the top African provider of study grants, targeting African students.

“Through the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Morocco has trained over 25,000 graduates from 47 African countries including Ghana,” she explained.

The Ambassador said after the Royal Majesty’s visit to Ghana, the Scholarship was increased from 45 in 2016/2017 academic year to 70 in 2017/18 academic year as compared to 30 in the previous years.

She said the scheme was meant to be a proactive, youth-oriented policy that would channel energies for the achievement of the African Continental development.

Mrs Ouaadil advised the students to study hard in order to contribute to the development of Ghana and enhance the friendship between the two countries.

She commended the Ghana-Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) for promoting closer ties between the two countries and the Ministry of Education and the Scholarship Secretariat for their support.

Mr Peter Panyin Anaman, the President of GHAMOSA expressed his gratitude to the Moroccan Government for the Scholarship opportunity and praised the Ambassador for her dedication and love for Ghana.

He said 2019, was exactly 17 years since the Moroccan government’s scholarship for Ghanaian students started, adding that through AMCI over 500 Ghanaians were trained as Entrepreneurs, Lawyers, Lecturers, Medical Doctors among others.

Mrs Naomi Osei-Owusu of the Scholarship Secretariat said the scholarship grants was published in the Newspapers every year and the best were selected through an interview.

Beneficiary students have already written their acceptance letters at the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana.

---GNA