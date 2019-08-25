U/E: 11 incumbents win in NDC primaries

11 incumbent NDC Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have secured their bid to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections for the party.

But the incumbent Member of parliament for Chiana-Paga Rudolph Amenga-Etego lost the slot to a former DCE Thomas Addah Dalu.

The nine are, Bolga Centra, Issac Adongo, Bolga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine, Talensi, Benson Tongo Baba, Builsa North, James Agalga and Bongo, Edward Bawa.

The rest are Nabdam, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, Binduri, Dr. Robert Kuganab-Lem and Pusiga,Laadi Ayi Ayamba.

While seven competed keenly for their slots, two thus Members for Builsa South and Bawku Central sent unopposed.

The new entrants are; Former Kassena Nankana West DCE under John Mills, Chaina-Paga constituency, Thomas Addah Dalu, Mr. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia for Navrongo Central, also former DCE under John Mills administration, works at Ghana Revenue Authority and a businessman.

The rest are, Clatus Avoka, five term-member of parliament for Zebilla, Dominic Azimbe, long serving member of parliament for Garu and David Adakudugu, another long serving MP for Tempane.

In all a total of 11,561 delegates casted their votes in 15 polling centers to elect from among 45 aspiring candidates for parliamentary slots in 15 constituencies of the region.

The elections were general peaceful but started late in some constituencies due to rainfall.

Below are results of elections in Upper East Region

CERTIFIED RESULTS OF NDC PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN UPPER EAST REGION

NAVRONGO CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

MR. SAMSON CHIRAGIA TANGOMBU- 848 votes (Elected) DR. STANISLAUS KADINGDI-227 votes EMMANUEL ANDEMA-24 votes LAWYER PETER KABA- 155 votes DR. JACOB PAARECHUGA ANANKWARE- 81 votes

CHIANA-PAGA

1.Mr. Thomas Dalu Addah-365 votes (Elected)

2.Nikyema Billa Alamzy-353 votes

Hon. Rudolf Nsorwinne Amenga-Etego(MP) -272 votes

4.Donald Tuumuyeridam- 32 votes

5.Apedum Christopher- 25 votes

6.Jonathan Nyaaba-28 votes

BOLGATANGA EAST

Hon. Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine(MP) – 231 votes (Elected) Lance Adogba- 93 votes

NABDAM Constituency

1.Hon. Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane(MP)-321 votes(Elected)

Dr. Vida Yakong Nyagre-72 votes Mr. Francis Sampana Zuure- 8 votes

BINDURI Constituency

Hon. Dr. Robert Kuganab-lem(MP)- 298 votes(Elected) Noah Ben Azure-126 votes Mr. Azimbe Aruk Simon Azarob- 249 votes Mr. Stephen Atubiga-23 votes

GARU CONSTITUENCY

Hon. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga(MP)-182 votes (Elected) Dr. Thomas Anaba-135 votes

3.Mr. George Mbawini -37 votes

Mr. Dominic Azimbe Azumah-177 votes

TEMPANAE Constituency

Mr. David Adakudugu-441 votes(Elected)

2.Mr. Mark Akudugu Nbawine-194 votes

Mr. Abdallah B. Zeba- 8 votes

TALENSI Constituency

Hon. B. T. Baba(MP)-532 votes (Elected) Mr. Takuzie Nicholas- 180 votes

BOGATANGA Central

1.Hon. Isaac Adongo (MP)-843 votes (Elected)

Mr. George Gamson-229 votes

BAWKU CENTRAL

HON. MAHAMA AYARIGAH(MP)-UNOPPOSE

ZEBILA CONSTITUENCY

Cletus Apul Avoka-406 votes (Elected)

2.Mr. Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla-336 votes

Mr. Abasi Bawa-10 votes Hon. Simon Ayande Agbango-286 votes Mr. Eugene Mbilla-15 votes

BUILSA SOUTH

Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak(MP)-UNOPPOSE

BONGO CONSTITUENCY

Hon. Edward A. Bawa(MP)-590 votes(Elected)

2.Dr. Rainer Akumperigya -291 votes

BUILSA NORTH

Hon. James Agalga(MP)-532 votes(Elected) Ataboade Awentiirim Timothy-82 votes Eva Mam Rawlingsca Atiboka- 44 votes

PUSIGA CONSTITUENCY

Hon Hajia Lardi(MP)- 398 votes(Elected) Mr. Azuugah George Banbilla -294 votes

By: Frederick Awuni/citinewsroom.com/Ghana