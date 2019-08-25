11 incumbent NDC Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have secured their bid to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections for the party.
But the incumbent Member of parliament for Chiana-Paga Rudolph Amenga-Etego lost the slot to a former DCE Thomas Addah Dalu.
The nine are, Bolga Centra, Issac Adongo, Bolga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine, Talensi, Benson Tongo Baba, Builsa North, James Agalga and Bongo, Edward Bawa.
The rest are Nabdam, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, Binduri, Dr. Robert Kuganab-Lem and Pusiga,Laadi Ayi Ayamba.
While seven competed keenly for their slots, two thus Members for Builsa South and Bawku Central sent unopposed.
The new entrants are; Former Kassena Nankana West DCE under John Mills, Chaina-Paga constituency, Thomas Addah Dalu, Mr. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia for Navrongo Central, also former DCE under John Mills administration, works at Ghana Revenue Authority and a businessman.
The rest are, Clatus Avoka, five term-member of parliament for Zebilla, Dominic Azimbe, long serving member of parliament for Garu and David Adakudugu, another long serving MP for Tempane.
In all a total of 11,561 delegates casted their votes in 15 polling centers to elect from among 45 aspiring candidates for parliamentary slots in 15 constituencies of the region.
The elections were general peaceful but started late in some constituencies due to rainfall.
Below are results of elections in Upper East Region
CERTIFIED RESULTS OF NDC PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN UPPER EAST REGION
U/E: 11 incumbents win in NDC primaries
NAVRONGO CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
CHIANA-PAGA
1.Mr. Thomas Dalu Addah-365 votes (Elected)
2.Nikyema Billa Alamzy-353 votes
4.Donald Tuumuyeridam- 32 votes
5.Apedum Christopher- 25 votes
6.Jonathan Nyaaba-28 votes
BOLGATANGA EAST
NABDAM Constituency
1.Hon. Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane(MP)-321 votes(Elected)
BINDURI Constituency
GARU CONSTITUENCY
3.Mr. George Mbawini -37 votes
TEMPANAE Constituency
2.Mr. Mark Akudugu Nbawine-194 votes
TALENSI Constituency
BOGATANGA Central
1.Hon. Isaac Adongo (MP)-843 votes (Elected)
BAWKU CENTRAL
ZEBILA CONSTITUENCY
2.Mr. Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla-336 votes
BUILSA SOUTH
BONGO CONSTITUENCY
2.Dr. Rainer Akumperigya -291 votes
BUILSA NORTH
PUSIGA CONSTITUENCY
By: Frederick Awuni/citinewsroom.com/Ghana