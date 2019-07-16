Eagles Versus Foxes

On the fourteenth day of the month July, in the third year of Addo Dankwa as the President of the Republic of Ghana, a lord in his stump speech told a tale to his subjects.

The spot was on Mount Nyamennae, in his native Goka Kingdom; in his dawn speech, what he terms: Revolution Broadcast, he narrated as follows:

"Once upon a time, an eagle, after fighting and defeating many a animals decided to try his strength on the fox. The fox was not a bit scared of the eagle, although the eagle had the ability to walk on the land and at the same time fly soaring high to the skies. As the fox responded the challenge to wrestle with the eagle, the eagle had in mind his family who will join in the fight should things go on not in his way as the fight progressed. The fox on the other hand was not a moron, but had already planned ahead, and invited not only other foxes, but other canines that could be spectators to the fight, and are permitted to join should one of their own in the fox cannot match the strength of the eagle. Not the threatening and the bragging of the eagle, using the fate of the feared indomitable lion which he just devoured, will scare the fox to flee from the eagle, but the fox vowed to avenge the death of colleague canines the preying bird had killed. Then also, the fox, as with all the other beasts in the jungle knows very well that the eagle is a thief, whose continuous dominance in the jungle is a threat to all the living creatures, safe the fellow eagles and falcons.

So, after pulls and pushes, the two started locking horns. It didn't take a minute when the other eagles who were meant to be spectators joined the fight after seeing the fox having the upper hand. The other foxes did not sit down and looked on unconcerned as one of their own suffer under the fighting power of the thieves, the eagles.

They also joined the fight. And in one strike, the father eagle lost his wings as he clashed with his own kind on the eagle's side in the course of matching the approaching force of the foxes.

The foremen of the eagles retaliated by pressing their claws into the eyes of the father fox. The father fox before he lost his sight commanded his subjects to resort to guerilla warfare, where they attack and disappear till the eagles get frustrated and tired. Following the instructions, the foxes were winning the fight gradually in all aspects.

Night was catching up, and knowing very well the eagles can see better in the darkness, as that also is the mark of thieves, the foreman of the foxes kicked a stone on the ground with his left foreleg, and it tore through the wings of the eagles, paralysing all of them at once. Those who died were lucky to hide from the shame those who survived suffered in the jungle. The foxes carried the day.

And for their reward, the foxes were fixed by the King of the jungle to fight the Taranga Lions, and if they win, they would be crowned subchiefs of the jungle for two years running".

The lord

Bringing his narration to an end, the lord said: "the last fight for the dominating foxes would be staged in the land of the Pharaohs, on the nineteenth day of the month July, the very day princess Minta, the lord's consort celebrates her birthday in the Bono Regional capital of Sunyani."

The princess Minta

Asked about his prediction, the lord, a seer, said not much, but analysed that: "I was a witness to it the very day the foxes drubbed the Taranga Lions in one of their fights. And for that matter nothing more will change in the yet to be staged fight, which comes with a reward of a golden crown, and a chiefdom. So, to make my princess' birthday a memorable one, the foxes should lift their crowns into the skies of the land of the Pharaohs, for they've benefitted freely from my prayers and unflinching support ".

In fact, the lord had not initially prayed for the foxes triumph, but the other fighters in the battle for supremacy. Those ones he supported and prayed for came from the land of his birth. Though they also joined the fight to be crowned as subchiefs of the jungle, they were not birds or beasts, but a Star that shined in the skies, and their name was Black Stars of Ghana. With all the support and goodwill from good hearts the light of the stars got dimmed in the initial stages of the battle for supremacy, hence he the lord throwing his weight behind the foxes.

The Foxes came from the land of Algeria, and they were properly called Desert Foxes.

The Eagles are those we see in Nigeria, and are officially called Super Eagles.

The Taranga Lions are in Senegal.

And the land of the Pharaohs is what we call today as Egypt.

The competition is now called Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

