Bryan Acheampong Foundation Handover Renovated 10 Unit Classroom Block To Pepease R/C Primary School

Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) a renowned Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) that leads the development agenda of Kwahu East District in the Eastern region, as part of it educational project has renovated a 10-unit classroom block for Pepease R/C primary school.

Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the renovated school project to the headmistress, Mr. Lawrence Amartey, Director of Development at Bryan Acheampong Foundation thanked everyone for their participation and reiterates the Foundation’scontinuous support to all schools within the Kwahu East district.

Mr. Amartey noted that, 70 teachers in the district who have taught for 10 years and above have been awarded scholarships to pursue a master’s degree programme at the Presbyterian University College, Ghana. “This support is being done in a holistic manner. This is in line with goal 4 of the sustainable development goal geared towards ensuring an improved quality education”.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) representatives, Mr. Badu Boakye Yiadom and Mrs. Grace Obuobi who couldn’t hide their excitement commended the Foundation for lessening the burden of the directorate by renovating the 10-unit classroom block.

The Assembly member for Pepease electoral area, Hon. James Kofi Boateng urged the school management committee to ensure that the facility is properly kept and maintained. “I believe that education is a shared responsibility”.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Lydia Donkor speaking at the official handing over ceremony expressed her gratitude to Bryan Acheampong Foundation for their numerous support to the district.

She further appealed to the foundation for a computer laboratory facility to improve ICT teaching and learning in the school.

Mrs. Donkor in her speech explained that, the school which used to be in a deplorable state, sent letters of request to several institutions within the district to support the school, and only BAF responded and has provided the necessary financial support in renovating the school.

Present at the event were traditional leaders, District Director representatives(GES), PTA Chairperson, Circuit PTA Chairperson, District Chief Executive representative.

Source: Bryanacheampongfoundation.com