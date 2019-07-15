University Of Columbia Neuroscientist, Addiction Specialist Visits Ghana

Professor Carl Hart

Professor Carl Hart, a Neuroscientist and an addiction specialist from University of Columbia will arrive in Ghana on the 17th July 2019 to deliver the maiden lecture on the 18th of July 2019, from 12:30 – 4:30pm under the theme “Decriminalisation of Drug Use in Ghana @ the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Accra City Hall) adjacent the Octagon.

Professor Carl Hart’s visit comes at a time when Ghana is reviewing its drug law with the aim of placing the health and well being of people who use drugs as well as communities at the Centre of our drug policies.

The professor was invited to Ghana at the behest of the West African Drug Policy Network, POS Foundation and Crime Check Foundation and also in partnership with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Interior and Defense.

The focus will be on the Narcotics Commission Bill 2019 with special reference to the Laws on Cannabis.

Maria-Goretti Ane-Loglo, the African Consultant for the International Drug Policy Consortium; remarked that “ this is a lecture that is taking place at a time when humane Drug Policies are being considered by many countries across the globe.” She continued, “Ghana has been very slow to visualise the emerging possibilities of decriminalisation of drugs for personal use especially around Cannabis because of misconceived ideas and perceptions”

Ibrahim Kwateng the CEO of Crime Check said “ Professor Hart’s Lecture intends to appeal to the Parliamentary Select Committee to be much more liberal in considering the Narcotics Commission Bill with a view to decriminalisation, which allows the country to explore the health, human rights , economic, and environmental benefits of decriminalisation as a country.”

Footnote: Professor Carl Hart is the Ziff Professor of Psychology in the Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry at Columbia University. Prof. Hart has published extensively in the area of neuropsychopharmacology.

He is co-author of the textbook Drugs, Society and Human Behavior (with Charles Ksir).

His book, "High Price”: A Neuroscientist’s Journey of Self-Discovery That Challenges Everything You Know About Drugs and Society" was the 2014 winner of the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award.

For any further information contact:

Maria-Goretti Ane-Loglo 0244 727413

Ibrahim Kwarteng 0242 074276

Johnathan Ose Owusu 0244 175879