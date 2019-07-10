Ghana Based Victor Ngumah Included As SBOC Energy Services Director

Victor Ngumah

SBOC Energy Services Limited is a wholly Nigerian-owned oil and gas servicing company providing effective and efficient service delivery and establishing reliable cordial relationships with oil & gas operating companies as well as first class financial institutions, while working with highly qualified management and technical personnel in their areas of specialization.

As part of utilizing a wide range of administrative experience to effectively position SBOC Energy Services Limited as world, class organization, the board and management has officially announced the inclusion of the Nigerian – Ghana based Mr. Victor Ihochi Ngumah as one of the company’s directors.

Mr. Victor Ihochi Ngumah has been adjudged in Africa and beyond as a perfect example of a youth persona, who has broken free from imposed and self-imposed blockades that usually dragged behind, most individual youths from achieving their dreams.

The Ghana-based Mr. Ngumah, who hails from Ezinihitte Mbaise L.G.A of Imo State, Nigeria is a successful entrepreneur, an astute politician and administrator of repute. A boardroom guru with a wealth of experience, he has a proven record of success in administrative governance and business management.

Very assiduous, focused and result oriented; Mr. Ngumah has over the years demonstrated his quest to being one of the world’s promoters both locally and internationally. He is the CEO of a Multi-National Media Company; LUMEN MEDIA INTERNATIONAL, which has promoted many television broadcasting, events, specialized branding, entertainment bodies and individuals both in Nigeria and in Ghana. Lumen Media International is also the African representative of B&L Enterprise; a Multi Media Company based in the Texas, USA.

Beyond this, Victor Ngumah has received several recognitions in Africa and beyond for his impact in the society. He was awarded the Media/Showbiz personality of the year by City People Magazine during the 10th Anniversary of City People Magazine in Ghana. However the reward for his excelling contributions for a better society is not just in the plagues that dote around the wall, but it is in seeing the less privileged cared for, seeing equity in wealth distribution.

Supporting youths and women build back their economy and social life are some of the projects that fire up his passion. His foundations; ‘Lumen Foundation’, which sponsors and promotes young talents, and ‘Victory Foundation’, which focuses on grass root empowerment, underscore his passion for social security.

A hardworking, innovative and strong team player, Ngumah’s success could be pinned down to good education and hard work. He had his secondary education at the Prestigious Mater Ecclesiae Seminary, Imo State. Subsequently he proceeded to the Redford University College Accra, Ghana where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Given his achievements, Mr. Victor Ihochi Ngumah as one of SBOC Energy Services Limited’s directors is a big boost to improving the already strong dynamism and functionality in the Company.