Deming does migrant detention differently

Deming, New Mexico is a small town near the US-Mexican border that finds itself caught in the middle of heated immigration debates.

Starting in May, the US Border Patrol began dropping off asylum-seekers, mostly from Central America, at facilities on Deming's outskirts.

These migrants have traveled thousands of kilometers, often in dangerous conditions, and have official sponsors in the USA they'll eventually reach -- as opposed to undocumented migrants crossing the border without such connections.

While headlines out of detention facilities -- where children may be separated from their families -- fill the American news these days, processing centers like those in Deming provide a striking contrast.

In part, because they're mainly operated by local government and bands of volunteers from the community, rather than Homeland Security or other federal agencies, as Sam Schramski reports.

