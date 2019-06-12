Asa Savings & Loans Takes Medical Screening To Abeka Market

The Abeka branch of Asa Savings and Loans limited has organised a medical screening for residents of the Abeka market in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise, which aimed at screening 250 people focused on hepatitis B, malaria, blood pressure, eye screening, glucose levels and general medical conditions.

The financial company, which has 123 branches nationwide with the objective of providing financial assistance to people in the informal sector screened clients including children within the Abeka community to ensure they are medically fit.

Beneficiaries were also given free medicines for minor conditions while those with critical issue are advised to seek further treatment at the hospital.

According to the Lapaz Area Manager of Asa Savings and Loans, Zalia Alhassan, this benevolent gesture was informed by the need to give back to society in which they operate.

She noted that, aside the health screening, the company have embarked on similar initiatives such as donation of mosquito nets, scholarships to needy but brilliants students, items to orphanages, boreholes, polytanks aimed at addressing societal needs.

She further indicated that the company would roll out similar initiatives at different branches across the nation with a budget of USD$100,000 before the year ends.

Naa Kwarley, a beneficiary of the health screening exercise expressed gratitude to management of Asa Savings and Loans for their generosity in screening members of the community with the support of medical professionals from the Modern Care Clinic located in Lapaz.

"My eyes were screened and the medical team prescribed medicines for me although i was given some medicines without making any financial commitments," she added.