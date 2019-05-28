Femi Gbajabiamila Is A Blessing To Nigeria Lagos —ÁPC Leader

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Lagos State, Hon Adedoyin Adeyinka has described the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as a blessing to the country, urging Nigerians to support him to become Speaker in June.

Adeyinka who spoke on Monday at the 2019 Alaka Children’s Day Celebration in Lagos, praised the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 for meeting the expectations of his constituents.

“Allow me Mr Chairman to state a few general positions. The Face of Alaka 2019 Children’s Day Celebration, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, is a man of integrity, honour, purpose and foresight. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is a pride to Nigeria and a living testimony to the unlimited capacity of the black man. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is Surulere’s gift to the world. He is a Nigerian leader, a national leader. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila knows the basic things. He has the will and the drive. He has the basic understanding of what the people need.”

To Adeyinka, Gbajabiamila in his first, second, third and fourth term in the House of Representatives carved an enviable reputation for himself as a firm, principled and visionary legislator.

“Femi Gbajabiamila contributed greatly to the socio-economic growth of the country. Specifically, the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives helped to put the country on the path to socio-economic and political re-discovery. He attracted jobs, political appointments and federal projects to Surulere.”

He commended Gbajabiamila for his vision and selfless service to mankind.

‘’Hon Femi Gbajabiamila demonstrated his philanthropic gesture by distributing no fewer than 501 computer tablets to secondary school students, 30 new buses, 25 tricycles and 160 motorcycles to his constituents. He sanitized and stabilized democracy in Nigeria. He contributed greatly to the death of the Third Term Debate. He brought governance closer to the people. He improved the quality of education in schools through ICT tools. He established various programmes to improve the lives of his primary constituents’’ he said.

He disclosed that Gbajabiamila was named Hon Femi Gbajabiamila the Face of 2019 Alaka Children’s Day celebration because of his outstanding legislative performance and the empowerment of the people.

“Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was chosen because of his achievements in the holistic development of Nigeria, his consistency in the course that seeks to prime humanity to loftier heights and his passion for issues concerning Nigeria. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was also selected because of his role in community development, capacity building and the invocation of the doctrine of necessity.”

Adeyinka said Gbajabiamila was voted in 2019 to touch the lives of the wonderful people of Surulere, attract the biggest and the greatest amount of attention to the good people of Surulere and attract the attention of the government to the plight of Nigerians.

He said the 9th Assembly needed seasoned and well trained presiding officers to advance the country’s interests.

“We want a House of Representatives that will consider Bills that will help to give legal backing to many of the reform institutions, structures and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration. We want him to continue to pursue noble goals for the betterment of society and of the whole human race. We want him to promote accountability in governance, basic human needs, steady electricity supply and inter-modal transportation. We want him to encourage good educational system and culture of constitutionalism.”

Adeyinka, a strong supporter of Gbajabiamila, said Nigerians want the representative of Surulere Constituency 1 to ensure the independence of the National Assembly and collaboration among all the arms of government.

“We want him to support the current fight against corruption. We want him to develop the youth and ensure that peace and prosperity reign at all times. We want him to handle the issue of constitution of standing committees. We want him to help build a viable nation and restore public confidence in the National Assembly as an institution.”

The APC leader whose speech was intermittently punctuated with songs of praises said the people want Gbajabiamila to improve the living conditions of Nigerians, provide basic infrastructure and great jobs.

“We want our children go to school. We want him to ensure that the National Assembly responsibility which is law-making is carried out with the best procedure, the best practice. It is in the best interests of Nigerians, home and abroad, to ensure the birth of Gbajabiamila’s speakership in June because nothing else is comparable to it as an effective way of protecting the interests of all.”

Adeyinka, however complained about those opposing the speakership bid of Gbajabiamila, saying they are not wishing Nigeria well.

“They may actually be wolves in sheep’s skin who want all legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration to be wiped off the face of this earth. We must reject such people. They do not mean well for Nigeria.”

“We move that Hon Femi Gbajabiamila , a model of good political etiquette, renowned for solving the most complicated political problems and a man who served his people with integrity, head held high and staying faithful to the call and responsibilities the people have laid on him, do take the chair of the House of Representatives as Speaker in June.”

He also appealed to young Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of integrity to move the nation forward.

“As we celebrate Children’s Day, let us think very seriously about our future. Let us continue to hold our heads up and high.”

Credit: Ebireri Henry Ovie