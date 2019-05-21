Respect Your Job But Build Your Dream

A wise man once said, “Sow your seeds in the morning, but in the evening, don’t let your hands be idle”.
One will ask, why? This is because you don’t know which one will prosper. Whether the morning seed or the evening seed, or both. It means in the morning go for your job, but in the evening, build your own dreams.
You mustunderstand that your future is after 5pm in the evening. If you are working for someone, you go for work from 8am to 5pm.
But have you taught about working for youself? Imagine you were fired from your job, and that is all you have. That means you only had the morning seed which is your job.
But where is the evening seed? Be a different person, build your dreams. Your down-time should be your up-town. Read books and study for your unborn generation.Build your dream.
Whiles others are sleeping, build your future. In the end, you will make it. Make sure what others are dreaming of in their sleep, you are awake working toward achieving it.
Your dream can be anything you deeply feel about. It is not about building a big company. Simply doing the things that gives you inner fulfillment.
Take one step at a time. You will get there with time.
Author: Tsifodze Ernest All images and names used in this story do not reflect the true identities of the original characters
"Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence".- Sheryl Sandberg Author column: ErnestTsifodze
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
