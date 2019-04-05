For How Long Shall These Injustices Prevail?

I am a Ghanaian and very proud of my identity as a Ghanaian. My only difficulty is accepting the injustices and unmerited treatment meted to some larger group of citizens by a minority few who call themselves Government through the mandate of a people they later turn around to identify as "Ordinary Citizens". I mean, any time I take a clearer view of the treatment meted out to the "Ordinary Ghanaian", I ask to know when such injustices would end.

Ghana is a country which pretends to safeguard the interest and well-being of her citizens. However, in a very true state of affairs, it is rather a country where the citizens would have to fanatically defend their political parties or that the political parties safeguard the interest of their members whilst leaving the others (opposition) to be mocked. Nonetheless, there is yet another point where none is respected except the one who wields governmental powers. Permit me, at this point, to make an underturn to discuss other issues other than the country Ghana.

As I seat in the 54 seater bus travelling from Wa (the capital city of the Upper West region) to the Otumfour's Asanteman, I quizzed myself why Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Personnel have up until Thursday April 4 not been paid their February and March stipends. Isn't it saddening? I also quizzed myself to know whether or not the Administrators in charge of the program have not received their salaries and/or allowances for the respective months identified above. Or that, has the President of the Republic, the man who introduced the program not been paid his salaries and/or allowances as President?

Unfortunately, we have been fanatically tamed in such a way that even when things are wrong, we cannot speak. The injustices in Ghana, meted on the citizens by the drivers of the state should and must stop. Like Archbishop Duncan Williams rightly postulates, a socio-political uprising is bound to happen. This uprising is necessary to 'wipe off the Aristocratic Dictators of this nation so to pave way for the new generation to take over the nation that brought us forth'. We have been unfairly treated for far too long.

Why do citizens work and not get paid? Why must a Professional Teacher work for 43 years to educate the Doctor, Ingineer, Politician, etc only to go home with a pension amount less than Ghc20,000? When did teaching become a crime whilst it's in all fairness the profession that educates the nation? Maybe when this uprising becomes reality, we shall straighten the path. Politics is not a profession and cannot be seen as a place to amass wealth to the detriment of the "Ordinary Ghanaian".

The market man and woman should not be taxed to pay the politician, rather that their monies paid are used to provide all the necessary infrastructure they require to improve their living conditions. Wait! Why is the Head Porter (Kayaye) taxed for using his/her head to carry goods? This injustice must stop. Why must the cocoa farmer produce cocoa but never have the opportunity to taste chocolate? This is equally unfair and must stop.

When shall the over 6 months recruited double track Teachers be paid their salaries? But when at all shall the Politician also be charged to take a licensure exam since politics has also become a profession in Ghana? But wait a minute, why would Ghana Education Service (GES) or the Ministry of Education (MoE) think that, after I'd received training for 4 years in the University to become a Professional Teacher and having passed all courses especially Educational courses with distinction, engaged in an On/Off campus practice, passed both with distinction, taught in a school as a National Service Personnel, etc, I cannot be deemed a Professional Teacher until I pay another Ghc200, sit for another unnecessary exam before I can be deemed a professional teacher? Isn't this an injustice perpetuated by some group of people who have nothing positive to offer their fellow citizens? I look forward to a day when the politician must equally sit for an exam to be given the license to operate as a politician.

The future leader goes to school in tattered uniforms. The teacher goes to impart knowledge to the aforementioned with a hungrily hopeless stomach. The family of the aforementioned looks onto God to provide because the government has failed. To become great in this nation, you must necessarily be corrupt, yes, each one of us. To avoid corruption means being poor and that's definitely a disease. I ask, when shall these injustices end? I mean for how long shall these injustices prevail? Does Ghana have a good future?

Reindolf Amankwa

(A Citizen Not A Spectator)

