Europe | Mar 19, 2019 Didier Drogba Shares His Enthusiasm For Special Olympics In Abu Dhabi Andy May - RFI SOWG2019 The Special Olympics World Games are underway in Abu Dhabi. This major sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities, gathers 200 countries. In this report, Chelsea and Cote d'Ivoire football icon Didier Drogba, a Special Olympics ambassador shared his enthusiasm with correspondent Andy May.
