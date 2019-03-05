Dramaqueensgh Gives Independence Heroines A Stage

Founded by TV and radio personality Nana Akosua Hanson, co­host of Celebrity Fanzone on GH One, host of Y Lounge on Y 107.9FM, and 2016 Mandela Washington Fellow in President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative, "Drama Queens seeks to use theatre as a means of restoring gender equity and balance to achieve a world state where women would no longer be a group of the oppressed, but would be creative and active agents, playing their key roles in contributing to universal progress. We aim to contribute to a future world where Woman is not oppressed by a patriarchy made active through race, religion, societal norms, culture, economics, and any other tool used by the perversion of patriarchy to suppress Woman." (https://dramaqueensgh.com/)

Suhaidatu Dramani (sexual consent facilitator and founder of the " Survivors Anonymous" project), the programme coordinator in charge of Speakeasies at Drama Queens, monthly gatherings usually on the last Friday of the month where a radical/taboo/marginal theme or topic is dissected, decided with her team, February 2019's topic would be in honor of Ghanaian fore-mothers who struggled for Ghana's independence. Drama Queen's general theme for 2019 is 'Painting the world we want to live in.' And they want to live in a world where the efforts and sacrifices of women are recognized and honored. With Ghana's Independence Day approaching, Suhaidutu's team " felt it right to pay tribute to Ghana's founding mothers by telling their stories and acknowledging their resilience and strength." ( Suhaidutu Dramani)

The Speakeasy took place on Friday 22 February at T-Garden near Ghana Gas at Dzworwulu. The 2-hour session started at 8 pm, the stories of Mabel Dove-Danquah, Akua Asabea Ayisi and Hannah Kudjoe's fight for independence were told. 3 speakers spoke on each personality for 15-20 minutes, with powerpoint presentation slides in the background. There was also a q and a session. I will attempt to answer one of the questions below.

Mabel Dove Danquah presentation was done by Angela Atoo (Drama Queens ghana staff), Akua Asabea Ayisi's by Akosua Tuntum Nahana via a voice recording ( I could not attend the event in person) , and Hannah Kudjoe 's by Suhaidutu Dramani.

It was a fantastic event. With 6 march loading is nice to see young Ghanaians, especially young female Ghanaians eager to tell the stories of their female predecessors which are largely forgotten.

Question

Is the language of 'we need more women in parliament' political? Do you think this is something we'd rather say than do?

Answer: of course, the language is political, politics is about representation and currently there are not enough women in parliament to say Ghanaian representatives are an accurate representation of Ghanaian society. However, Ghana needs women who will be able to move Ghana forward like Mabel Dove Danquah, Hannah Kudjoe and Akua Asabea Ayisi, not those who slap perceived 'onion sellers' and use government office to buy extravagant clothes. I believe in what Nana Oye Lithur says " politics is about power and women have to take the power from men." ( paraphrased Nana Oye Lithur). I'm not sure if it's something we would rather say than do ? It depends on who the we is ? Ghana, like the rest of the world is still dominated by the patriarchy; there are many, men and women, who don't think women should be in parliament at all. Some will rather say more women are needed in parliament than have more women to fit in with the times. However, people who believe women in parliament is positive and women are equal to men, would rather have more women in parliament rather than hear cheap rhetoric about more women being needed in parliament.

The rest of the questions asked are down below, due to space restrictions, not all of them could be answered on the article. However, feel free to share your opinions below.

Tokenism in parliament - How does this tie in with the general perception of what the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection does or is supposed to be doing?

What is the current state of women in parliament?

What are the patriarchal and sexist challenges that current women in politics face?

Could it be that Nkrumah started to fear the same power that fueled his approach and victory for independence? Elitism – could this have contributed to Hannah’s erasure? (she only finished standard 7)

Images on Mabel are scarce why do we think so ?

Despite all Mabel achieved why is she not celebrated today ?

Mabel's dad educated her for status rather than career did this spark her feminism ?

Please support Dramaqueensgh https://dramaqueensgh.com/, the vision they are trying to implement is much needed.