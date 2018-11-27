Kwesé TV Ghana Organise Blood Donor Day Event At Makola

Accra based Kwesé TV has organized its maiden Blood Donor Day event to help save millions of lives in the capital city.

The blood donation exercise which took place at Makola, Rawlings Park was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and geared towards stocking blood banks in Accra to help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions.

The event saw more than 200 people donating blood voluntarily.

Afua Kissi- Nyame, Marketing Manager of Kwese TV Ghana, explained that the blood donation exercise as “part of the CSR of the company” was to help save lives during “emergencies and natural disasters.”

“The exercise can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer, improve quality of life, and support complex medical and surgical procedures.”

“Every second of every day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), someone in the world needs blood transfusion to survive and, in most cases developing countries,” she added.

The event which was held in early November, 2018 was sponsored by Fanyogo, Ernest Chemist, Snappy Snack and Kinapharma.