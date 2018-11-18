Committee calls for submission of proposal for 'Year of Return', Ghana 2019

The steering committee of the 'Year of return, Ghana 2019' has called on event organizers to submit proposals for endorsement and inclusion in the calendar of events to celebrate the yearlong campaign.

The 'year of Return, Ghana 2019', which is being coordinated by the Ghana Tourism Authority (G.T.A.) in partnership with the Office of Diaspora Affairs (Office of the President), the Panafest Foundation and the Adinkra group, is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the 'Year of Return, Ghana 2019' is a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.

It marks a sordid and sad period, when our kith and kin were forcefully taken away into years of deprivation, humiliation and torture.

Ghana's leadership in Africa's quest to be free, united, politically and to be economically independent was well recognised. Ghana is unique and poised as a 'Gate of Return' to our compatriots in the Diaspora. With the presence of a huge human capital in the Diaspora, government is committed to roll out policies to foster deeper relationship and reintegration with our compatriots to foster development.

In 2019, event organizers will plan cultural, sporting, investment, and youth events, and much more to celebrate 'The Year of Return, Ghana 2019.' Some of those events include Back2Africa Festival, Independence Day activities, Homecoming and Investment Summit, Right to Return, and Afrochella.

One of the main goals of the 'Year of Return, 2019' is to position Ghana as a key destination for African Americans and the Diaspora.

'There are huge opportunities to promote Ghana, Africa and Africa-American cultural insights, entrepreneurship, scientific exploits and leadership through the year-long activities to celebrate and commemorate the 'Year of Return'.

The event organizers are calling for event submissions for 'Year of Return, Ghana 2019'.

'To have your event to be considered as an official 'Year of Return, Ghana 2019' event, please email [email protected] to receive a proposal form. All proposals should be due by November 30, 2018. Contact Annabelle McKenzie at [email protected] or +233 024 040 2408 with any questions or concerns.

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA