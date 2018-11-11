Ozer Onur Supports  Needy Ghanaians

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C.T.O International, Mr. Ozer Onur has donate items worth Thousands of Ghana Cedis to six (6) Orphanages, thirteen (13) patients and some prisons across the country.

The CEO in an interview with Leila Abdul Hamid of Guarantee Inc Media group, said living a meaningful life is not about being rich, popular, highly educated or being perfect but rather life is about being honest, strong in mind, real, humble and able to reach out to others with a positive spirit of understanding.

The CEO further supported patients who need medical and logistical help with undisclosed amounts of money to settle their medical bills among others.

Mr. Onur stated that some Ghanaians with critical illness continue to suffer due to financial challenges as most orphans still can't enjoy a regular three square meal a day which mostly affects their growth.

when Mr Onur was asked by this reporter, if the donation forms part of his corporate social responsibility, Mr Onur responded that it's always in him to help people with disabilities and educational challenges and urged Ghanaians to adopt the act of philanthropic given.

Other items donated by Mr. Onur to some inmates at other prisons include boxes of Frozen chicken from C.T.O international and cash.