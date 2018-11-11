Visit The World's First Underwater Hotel

modernghana logo

CNN
For once, it's an opportunity to sleep with the fishes that doesn't mean you end up like a character in a mob movie.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has opened the world's first-ever underwater hotel residence.

More than just a room or a suite (this is the Maldives, after all, so luxury is the name of the game), the two-story villa is set more than 16 feet below the Indian Ocean. Its name is "Muraka," which means "coral" in the Maldives' local language Dhivehi.

In addition to a bed, shower and the other typical components of a hotel room, the Muraka takes luxury travel to another level with a private gym, a bar, an infinity pool, butler's quarters, an ocean-facing bathtub and most importantly an underwater bedroom with unparalleled views of the ocean.

11112018113615 l5hsk8v331 http3a2f2fcdn.cnn.com2fcnnnext2fdam2fassets2f180418163349conradmaldivesrangaliislandunderwatervillacmriusvbathroom

The top floor, which is above the water, has a "relaxation deck" where you can sun yourself.

The price tag? A cool $50,000 per night, although you can't actually book the Muraka for single night stays -- it's only accessible via a four-night, $200,000 package that includes a personal chef for all meals and the use of a private boat.

Bonus: Those who book this insane package get automatic Hilton Diamond status.

11112018113615 swnaqdcp5k http3a2f2fcdn.cnn.com2fcnnnext2fdam2fassets2f180419102833conradmaldivesithaaundersearestauranthigh

The Muraka isn't the first underwater venture at the hotel. The property is home to Ithaa, an underwater five-star restaurant.

The Muraka is connected to the rest of the resort -- including the Ithaa -- by jetty, in case you want to leave your blissful seclusion to mingle with other non-aquatic life forms.

The process of building the Muraka was carefully considered to be respectful to the environment. Everything was built in Singapore -- on land -- and then brought to the Maldives on a special ship.

Once the residence was lowered into the water, it was nailed into place with concrete pylons that will keep it from shifting during rough waves or at high tide.

Not quite ready to eat and sleep below the sea? The Conrad is also home to several floating villas , should you want to just get your feet wet.

