Even if I am alone

Even if I am aloneAnd I know I will never be aloneAllah is with me, in this wildest worldI shall conquer, with Him by my sideEven if the world is against meAnd I know I am on the right pathAllah is with me, in my daily toilsI shall conquer, with Him by my sideEven if I stumble and fallAnd I know my trials and patienceAllah is with me, He must try meI shall conquer, with Him by my sideEven if I have all I needAnd I know the needy are moreAllah is with me, He’s my contentment!I shall conquer, with Him by my sideEven if I am aloneAssuredly my end is preordainedI will go for the trioMy Lord, nation and manis an advocate of humanity, peace and good governance in Abuja. E-mail [email protected]