modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Feature Article

Even If I Am Alone

Muhammad Ajah
Even if I am alone
And I know I will never be alone
Allah is with me, in this wildest world
I shall conquer, with Him by my side
Even if the world is against me
And I know I am on the right path
Allah is with me, in my daily toils
I shall conquer, with Him by my side
Even if I stumble and fall
And I know my trials and patience
Allah is with me, He must try me
I shall conquer, with Him by my side
Even if I have all I need
And I know the needy are more
Allah is with me, He’s my contentment!
I shall conquer, with Him by my side
Even if I am alone
Assuredly my end is preordained
I will go for the trio
My Lord, nation and man
Muhammad Ajah is an advocate of humanity, peace and good governance in Abuja. E-mail [email protected]
Muhammad Ajah
Muhammad Ajah

The author has authored 272 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author's column: MuhammadAjah

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Muhammad Ajah and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1'Akwankyer3,'a secret formula use by God to outwit the devil,satan, your enemy.

By: lamptey quot-img-1
body-container-line