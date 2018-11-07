Even if I am alone And I know I will never be alone Allah is with me, in this wildest world I shall conquer, with Him by my side Even if the world is against me And I know I am on the right path Allah is with me, in my daily toils I shall conquer, with Him by my side Even if I stumble and fall And I know my trials and patience Allah is with me, He must try me I shall conquer, with Him by my side Even if I have all I need And I know the needy are more Allah is with me, He’s my contentment! I shall conquer, with Him by my side Even if I am alone Assuredly my end is preordained I will go for the trio My Lord, nation and man Muhammad Ajah is an advocate of humanity, peace and good governance in Abuja. E-mail [email protected]
Muhammad Ajah
