Oti Region Brouhaha: Man Of God From EP Church Sacked From Jasikan

Right Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi

A reverend minister, who used his sermon to campaign against the creation of the proposed Oti Region, has been banished from Jasikan and the entire Buem Traditional Area in the northern part of the Volta Region.

The leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church also suspended Rev. F.W.K. Atta from the Church to serve as deterrent to other ministers who may want to dabble in politics.

Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE, the Gyasehene of Jasikan, who is also acting as the chief of the area, said the pastor was asked to leave the town to promote peace and creation of the Oti Region.

He said about two months ago, residents of the town, who are members of the E.P Church in Jasikan, reported the conduct of the minister to him at home.

According to Nana Osei Boakye, his people alleged that the reverend minister, during the sermon, expressed his aversion to the creation of the region.

“They told me that the minister said there was no way Oti Region would be created today or tomorrow.”

He said since the allegations were grievous, he summoned elders of the town, including the Mankrado of the Buem Traditional Area and the Minister, who is the Superintendent Minister of EP Church in Jasikan, to a meeting on August 11, 2018

The reverend minister, who was accompanied by other ministers and elders of the Church, including the Northern Presbytery Synod Moderator, admitted preaching against the creation of the region and apologized to the chiefs and elders of the area.

The chiefs accepted his apology, but advised the Church to make arrangement to replace him.

To this end, they asked Rev. Atta to leave the area on September 11, 2018 for his own safety.

Nana Boakye said “we did not ask Rev Atta leave because we hate him or anything, but because we have his interest at heart and should anything happen to him, it may be associated with the call for the creation of Oti Region, and this can affect all efforts that have been made to fight for the region.”

Moderator Speaks

The Moderator of the EP Church, Right Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi, who is also the current Chairman of the Christian Council of Churches, Ghana, confirmed the incident and explained that “the Church suspended him because he was not focusing on the gospel of Jesus Christ for which reason he was sent to Jasikan.”

He said the EP Church, which was established over 170 years ago, has had good relationships with the traditional authorities.

Right Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi also agreed with the Gyasehene that it was prudent for Rev. Atta to leave Jasikan.