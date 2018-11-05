Asantehene Tells Prince Charles To Encourage British Investors To Invest More In Ghana

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on the Prince of Wales to influence investment opportunities towards the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

According to Otumfuo, such investments will go a long way to eradicate poverty, illiteracy and diseases which are currently the war Ghana is fighting against.

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife, the duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, are in Ghana for a five-day visit.

Speaking at a durbar at the Manhyia palace to welcome the Prince and his wife, the Asantehene said investments by Britain in the economy of Ghana would be worthwhile since there are tremendous opportunities for collaboration.

“I am sure that per your interactions with President Nana Akufo-Addo, you have seen the tremendous opportunities for collaboration in the development of the country. I therefore say that Britain can no longer walk away from the challenges of the economic development of Ghana.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also wants Britain to have the courage of investing in Ghana to make the ties between both countries more meaningful.

“To make sense of our history and the bond that ties us together we must have the courage to invest in the growth of our economy even so now, we have Brexit dangling in front of us.” “This country has a war with our brains. It is a war against poverty, illiteracy and disease. It is a war we must win, and we want you and your friends to be on our side through your investment, he noted.

On his part, Prince Charles thanked the Asantehene for the warm reception during their visit To Kumasi.

“As we celebrate the partnership between the two countries with ties unique to us, our meeting with you will continue to play a significant role in Ghana's democracy. We are tremendously touched by the warm welcome we have received. It should tell you how much we admire and appreciate this wonderful celebration of your culture in honour of the traditions and customs of the Asantes”

There was display of the Asante culture and tradition as school children lined up on the streets of the Kumasi metropolis to wave at the royals.

Prince Charles arrives in Ghana for 5-day visit

The Prince and his wife on Thursday, were met at the Kotoka International Airport by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the British high Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker.

From the Airport, they left for the Jubilee House where they were hosted by President Akufo Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akuffo Addo.

The couple are on a tour of three African counties, and have already been to the Gambia.

From Ghana, they will head to Nigeria.



The British High Commission has said “the visit will celebrate our shared values and culture, and highlight the significant ties between the people of the UK and Ghana, alongside Ghanaians and members of the Diaspora – on both sides – who embody this contemporary, dynamic partnership.”