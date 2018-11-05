Cattle Farmers Appeal To Government

The Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers has called on government to provide grazing reserves to cattle farmers as part of its ranching project.

The Association believes the provision of fodder banks will not be enough to feed the large numbers of cattle on various farms in parts of the country.

This according to the Association, will provide a lasting solution to the incessant crop farmers and herdsmen clashes in parts of the country.

Recurring farmer-herder clashes at Agogo in the Ashanti region and parts of the Eastern region, have led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

But the national President of the Cattle Farmers Association, Imam Hanafi Sondi, told Citi News during a forum in Kumasi that “We believe the fodder banks are not enough because the kind of animals that we have, have experienced open grazing for decades. So bringing them to the fodder banks and trying to change them is not enough. There is the need for a gradual process for them to adopt the feeds.”

“We are talking about grazing reserves. If we allow all the cattle to feed on the about 600 acres of land, the grass will be depleted within the shortest possible time, he said.

Peasant farmers, cattle owners agree on plan to end clashes

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana and Cattle Owners Association of Ghana, have agreed on a 12-point solution that is envisioned to end the recurring invasion of farms by cattle.

The document, according to the two groups, will be presented to Parliament for consideration.

A member of the draft committee, Alhaji Ahmed Bogobiri, said the document will also map out routes for herdsmen and their cattle to prevent the destruction of farms.

“We are coming up with a 12-point study which will help us to come up with suggestions to parliament to see if they can come up with a law which will guide the herdsmen as to how they can take care of their animals so that they won't go out to destroy our farms,” he said

I'll permanently tackle farmer-herder clashes – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his administration is devising measures to address the long-standing-conflict between nomadic herdsmen and local residents permanently.

In a meeting with leaders of nomadic herdsmen communities of Fulani extraction, the President expressed concerns about the persistent clashes describing it as worrying.

“I am very encouraged by the offer of the task-force. They will work together in your community and the law enforcement agencies to make sure anybody who wants to misbehave is dealt with appropriately.”