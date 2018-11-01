modernghana logo

31 minutes ago | General News

Okoe Vanderpuije Inducted Into 'Distinguished Fellow' Of IPMP For Outstanding Contributions

The Former Mayor of Accra and Member for Ablekuma South Constituency, Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije's tremendous efforts in contributing to the development of Accra during his tenure of office was acknowledged and has been inducted into 'Distinguished Fellow' of the Institute of Project Management Professionals (IPMP), at the just ended 2018 Project Management Professionals Awards in Accra.

Hon. Okoe Vanderpuije, after 2 years relief of service as Mayor of Accra, has consistently received awards and countless recognitions from various Institutions and stakeholders in appreciation to his strives and unwavering commitments that was shown for his country.

Honoring individuals who have made significant and outstanding contribution to the country and the project management profession, Hon. Vanderpuije, found himself on the top list category of award based on the achievements and selfless leadership he exhibited at the time of service.

The 2018 Project Management Professionals (PMP), awarded individuals in the category of Project Administration and Execution; Teaching; Voluntary in Project Management Professionals and Project Consulting for a minimum of 5 years.

The Distinguished Fellow award which was bestowed on the Ablekuma South Legislator, focused on leaders, initiators and team players who embarked on complex projects with best superior performance in the delivery of project management practices and positive impacts on society with a project budget of US$1 million, or more.

The Awards also recognized individuals who made sustained or significant contributions through research.

Speaking to Newslinegh.com on behalf of Management of this year's awards, Dr. David Ackah, who also received a membership award said, the Distinguished fellow is the highest membership honour that the Institute of Project Management Professionals (IPMP) bestow upon members, based on activities of projects with significant success that involves both national and community project development, as well as excellence in projects completion.

"The Distinguished Fellow Membership does not require any professional examination but requires industrial experience of executing a One Million Dollar (US$1million) project, as a project consultant or an executive member of the project". Dr. Ackah emphasized.

Below is a list of individuals who were privileged for this year's recognition:

In the Distinguished Fellow (DhPMP) category, we have Prof. Dr. Goski Bortiorkor Alabi, (PhD) of the University of Professionals Studies; Hon. Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije (PhD), former Mayor of Accra and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South; Dr. Cornelius Adablah (PhD) of Global Issues Consulting Group Ing; Mrs. Gloria Apenkwah of the Ghana Airport Company Ltd, and Agyenim Boateng Adjei (FPMP) of the Public Procurement Authority.

On the Fellow (FPMP) list, we also have:
Dr. Apotey Gabriel Odeh, (PhD) of the Upper Manya Krobo Rural Bank Limited; Dr. David Ackah (PhD) of Akamia University; Dr. Elsie Akosua Biraa Effah Kaufmann (MN-PM) of the University of Ghana;

Mr. Simon Annan (MN-PM) of Heritage Bank and Daniel Opoku-Mensah (MN-PM) of Wisconsin International University.

Also on the list are "Emmanuel Akotoa Fianko (MN-PM) of Ghana Airport Company Ltd; William Akoto Oppong (MN-PM) of the Ministry of Education; Stephen Kwabena Addoe Hammond (MN-PM) of Ghana Commercial Bank; Amina Sammo (MN-PM) Ministry of Inner City & Zongo Development among others.

Source: Editor/newslinegh.com

