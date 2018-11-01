Free SHS Gets Books Support From AGA

GOVERNMENT ASSISTED senior high schools (SHSs) in the Obuasi Municipality, Amansie Central, Akrofuom, Adansi North and Adansi South Districts have been given 40,000 free copies of practical study guide books, with a view to improving examination outcomes and nurturing a culture of learning in the area.

The GH¢90,000 worth of books funded by AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) is also meant to increase access to library books for second cycle schools. This forms part of AGA's support towards the Free SHS programme.

The beneficiary schools are Christ the King SHS, Obuasi Secondary Technical School, Akrofuom SHS, Asare Bediako SHS, Dompoase SHS, Jacobu SHS, T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS (Fomena), Bodwesango SHS and New Edubiase SHS.

AGA Sustainability Manager, Nana Ampofo Bekoe, who presented the books on behalf of the company, said all the schools receiving the books have a sizable number of first-year students and that it was the hope of the company that the free books would inspire the students to achieve effective learning outcomes in line with the first target of SDG 4.

There have been concerns that the current Free SHS programme will not give adequate preparation for students benefiting from the government's flagship programme for future tertiary education.

Mr. Bekoe said AGA believes the books would help open students' imagination and ignite their creativities, adding that “books are dreams for learners to achieve their God-given talents, success and make them better people”.