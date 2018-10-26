Take Your Free SHS; We Will Vote Out Nana Addo In 2020 - Angry Kumasi Traders

Traders at Kumasi Central Market have vowed to unseat Nana Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections adding that stated that free senior high school alone cannot solve their problems so they will campaign against the government in 2020 elections.

According to them, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and the NPP Chairman of the party in the region, Chairman Antwi Bosiako have instituted Task-Force to intimidate and harass the traders situation they described as a threat to their businesses.

Speaking on OTEC FM Breakfast Show, Dubbed ‘NYASAPO’ on Friday October 26, 2018, the leader of aggrieved market women Antie Grace noted that, they voted for President Akufo-Addo with expectancy of a significant change in the state of affairs only for them to be deprived of the very same structures and space which enables them earn their daily bread.

The recent relocation exercises embarked by the officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly at the Kumasi Central Business district have incurred the wrath of some traders whose structures were completely destroyed.

The visibly angry Traders expressed their displeasure at President Akufo-Addo for endorsing the exercise at the expense of their businesses and monies for their livelihoods.

“We are telling Akufo-Addo that our thumbs still function, this is the exact reason we moved from NDC to NPP, because we were suffering, Akufo-Addo promised us traders positive change, that is why we voted for him”, an aggrieved trader said.

‘’ Nana Addo can come to Kumasi central market and take us all and enroll us into his free SHS, yet we will vote against him if KMA and regional minister fail find very decent station for drivers, and also tell KMA task force to stop harassing us, then Nana Addo will go back to opposition’’, they fumed.

‘’During the President Kufour’s tenure, the then KMA Boss Madan Patricia Appiagyei , harassed, tormented , molested, and persecuted us, and we voted massively against NANA Addo In 2008, and now that is in NPP power, those in the authorities are perpetrating worst things, hence our resolve to relegate NPP government and Elephant to bush’’, angry traders vowed.

“Looking at how we have been treated at the central market do they think we will go and vote for them again? Never, we will campaign against them” she added.

The aggrieved trader further stated that the authorities are maltreating them in the ongoing kejetia project with the aim that they are helping them to create a convenience place for them to do their businesses but according to her, the priority of the authorities is the money they would get to enrich themselves.