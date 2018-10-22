NPP UK Branch Is United For Victory 2020 – Chairman Nkansah

Paa Nii Kwaku Nkansah

“We must work hard to keep the NDC well away from the economic management of our country. We are not out of the woods yet. The dream of Ghana Beyond Aid is gradually becoming a reality. We can’t afford to have adventurers in charge anymore.”

The Chairman of NPP, United Kingdom Branch has re-echoed the Party’s support for the government under the able leadership of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He made this known at a dinner dance organised by the Party’s UK Branch and the Young Executive Forum (YEF).

He acknowledged the economic hopelessness that was inherited by the government and applauded the President and the Vice who is also the Head of the Economic Management team on the prudent economic decisions made so far to get the country back on track. “I can confidently say that the Party here in the United Kingdom is not only united but is also very pleased with;

The sound economic fundamentals you are putting in place, resulting in monetary and fiscal discipline

The Payment of Teachers Allowances

The restoration of serenity and order in our banking system

The near exit of our economy from the clutches of the International Monetary Fund

The payment of Nurses allowances

The commencement of Free SHS for every entrant into the system

The curbing of Youth Unemployment by the creation of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO)

The creation of the Special Prosecutors Office to investigate and prosecute corrupt practices inhibiting the growth and maturity of our economy

The reduction of interest rates and its continued downward trend, boosting the private sector

The positive growth of our GDP and the subsequent upgrade of our Economic status by Standard and Poor

and as if it couldn’t get any better, we are witnessing;

The commencement of the One District one factory, which is creating jobs in the rural areas and “boosting local economies”

Planting for food and jobs

The construction of varied roads and bridges around the country at real cost instead of the inflated prices we witnessed under the NDC.

The maintenance of existing rail infrastructure and the construction of new ones with new trains.

The creation of new regions to boost local economies.

“Your Excellency Dr Alhaji Bawumia, we would strongly support the plans and efforts you’re making to get Ghana out of the doldrums and would be glad to lead the teeming investors to Ghana, to aid the maturity of our private sector with the great aim of having an economy that Ghanaians would be proud of.”

“Your Excellency, you would be pleased to know, that the NPP membership in the UK are in applause of the economic benefits being chalked under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and very ably assisted by you, Your Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We are inspired by your never-ending quest to get the best for every Ghanaian. We may be 3000 miles away yet very close and very observing,”

He expressed the profound gratitude of the Branch to the President for reaching out to many experienced and hardworking working members from the NPP UK to serve in his government in various capacities. “We also say a Big Thank you to the President and yourself for the numerous appointments to the various institutions in Ghana from the NPP UK”.

“The NPP UK is growing, our chapters are expanding, and London is becoming the burst of activity in the phenomena of Chapter explosion. Such developments are welcome and only goes to increase the belief that Ghanaians in the UK and NPP UK are very much interested in our motherland Ghana.”

“It is with this in mind that I declare here and now, that the NPP UK has kicked off Campaign 2020. Our aim will be focused on how our government retains power in December 2020. We have painful reminders of how the previous government plundered, mismanaged and desecrated our economy, to the detriment of our citizens. We would not sit idle for this to happen again.”

“And so right here right now, let everyone gathered here, believe that our destiny is in our own hands and as collective Ghanaians, foremost on our minds must be the continued governance of our Party, the NPP, the only one that believes in the dignity of man and woman, old and young, privileged and poor, able and infirm.”

“We must make this promise tonight, Colleague Executives, Branch Members, Fellow Ghanaians and Sympathisers, let us rise to the occasion of keeping the NPP in government and just like the ancient proverb of the journey of a thousand miles beginning with a step, let’s take this step towards retaining power in 2020.”

Chairman Nkansah in his conclusion, reiterated that, we the New Patriotic Party must leave a lasting legacy to posterity, one we could be very proud of. He encouraged all to be part of this success story for our beloved country Ghana.