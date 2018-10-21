60-Year-Old Woman With Ten Children Benefits From FREE SHS

A 60-year-old woman in the Ashanti Region has taken advantage of the country's free education system to go back to school.

The woman, who's last born is in form three in the Jachie Pramso Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, is unperturbed about her age and schooling.

In a viral video, the woman, who is probably a grandmother, said she has 10 children and her last born will be completing secondary school next year.

She also revealed that her husband is a teacher who has gone through the ranks to become a headmaster.

The 60-year-old, who appears to be in a primary school, said her husband often helps her with her homeworks.