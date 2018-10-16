Parents Urged To Take Advantage Of The Free SHS Policy

Parents in the country have been urged to take advantage of the Free SHS policy to ensure that their children attain height in the educational ladder.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo who made the call stated that the policy was a long time investment for parents to rip the fruits of their labour through their children's education

Addressing the 13th Annual Choir Conference of the Association of African Faith Tabernacle Church Choirs at Gomoa Aboso in the Gomoa Central District on Sunday, the DCE encouraged parents to stick to their books.

" The NPP government is making education affordable for parents to send their children to school.

It's less financial burden providing equity and equality for children from all walks of lives access to schools which seems to be for rich homes.

With Free SHS policy, children from deprived schools are schooling in these top class schools across the country a policy we should be proud of and to embrace it fully.

It's worthy to note that the best BECE results in the history of Gomoa was recorded in 2018 which saw the District risen from 8th position to 4th position out of 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Central Region. Our children should be counted among the best students in the country.

This will enhance poverty and financial hardships in our communities "

He was however happy that most parents in the Gomoa Central District have taken keen interest in their children's education.

" We therefore cannot miss this fine opportunity but to encourage our children to go to school.

Education is the key towards development so Free SHS has come to provide the needed quality manpower resources for national development"

The DCE called on Members of the Association to contribute their quota towards the growth of the country.

" As Choristers, we must perform our duties with morality couple with God-fearing spirits. Fear of God is beginning of wisdom and we ought to abuse by it"

The Chairman of the National Association of African Faith Tabernacle Choirs, Pastor Oscar Baiden said the Association has over 2,000 membership dotted across the country.

He disclosed that the aim of the Association was to maintain and attract more youngsters into the Church.

" Our main aim is to make sure that every society has a choir and a singing band in other to maintain the youth in the church.

It is also to fish for more youngsters for the sustainability of the African Faith Tabernacle Church for the generation to come.

When we meet like this, we take stock of our previous activities and amend them where necessary. We also play games for socialisation apart from singing competitions.

Let me take this opportunity to advise our choristers to desist from pride and all forms of negative attitudes and behaviours bearing in mind that whosoever exalts himself would be humbled.

Therefore let humble ourselves for God to exalts us. A great responsibility lies on us to uplift the music ministry in the Church to the glory of God "

The Head Pastor of Dunkwa Kyekyewere African Faith Tabernacle Church, Pastor Joseph Yaw Ntiamoah was happy of hosting the 2019 edition of the Conference.

The DCE was accompanied by Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson and the Assembly Member for Aboso Electoral Area, Hon. Isaac Gyesi Korsah.