The Robbed That Smiles, Steals Something From The Thief

Former President Mahama

President Mahama has brought shame and disgrace to the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC ). Because of the corrupt attitude of president Mahama, Ekow Spio-Gabrah, a presidential aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries has said the party needs rebranding and repackage to wipe-off the smear campaign against it by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections.

Dr. Ekow Spio Gabrah is only recycling what Ghanaians thought about president Mahama during the 2016 elections. During the entire period of his presidency, he orchestrated, if not masterminded, acts of corruption. He mismanaged the affairs of the nation and saw the nation’s little money as his personal wealth, using it anyhow. His wife (Lordina Mahama) and his younger brother Ibrahim were no exceptions to involvement in the institutional corruption perpetrated and perpetuated by Mr John Dramani Mahama.

This is what Koku Anyidoho has to say about former president Mahama when was the Vice President of this country serving under the late President Mills. He said "We thought that Kwesi Nyantakyi was doing something wrong and having come into power we needed to go into the FA as a government but I think somehow Kwesi Nyantakyi found his way to the Vice President John Mahama and the Vice President had a chat with President Mills. So the president asked us his boys to slow down on Nyantakyi.''

Taking the above mentioned corrupt activities into consideration, President Mahama will serve as burden and political liability to the ndc when selected to lead the National Democratic Congress as their flagbearer. The former President is on record to have allegedly taken bribe from Amajaro after Cocoaboard band from operating in ghana. The same president was caught on camera during an interviewwith BBC, he was ask a simple question whether he is corrupt or not, but the president couldn't find an answer to this simple question, many Ghanaians believe that our President difficulty in answering this simple question was born out of his corrupt attitude, because his conscience was judging him at that time.

We are indeed in an interesting time, where interesting things are happening, with an interesting personality as former President who want to lead again. Unfortunate for NDC, They have a former President who on the surface of it appears to be a fine gentleman, but, within, finds himself in the league of leaders like Nigeria's Sani Abacha, Zimbabwe's Mobutu Seseko, Egypt's Hosni Mubarak et al. These were all Former Head of States of their respective countries who were not only known for their despots and power drunkenness, but their insatiable quest for wealth, and un-imaginary corrupt dealings through overt and covert means.

I think it is imperative, we interrogate those who seek to lead us as a nation- their track record, incorruptibility and their ability to fight corruption with vigor to an achievable barest minimum, in doing so, one has to compare President Nana Akufo-Addo two years in government to the eight years of NDC. For the entire eight years of NDC, Ghanaians have witness zero attempt to fighting against corruption, even those who were perceived to be corrupt were reassigned to the flagstafhouse with different portfolio.

In the second chapter of this piece, I shall among others expose in detail how President John Mahama through his brother's company had folded-up some banks due to their excessive borrowing and the use of some state intuitions to defray their cost.

Issah Fuseini