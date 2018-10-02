Asakae Chief Arrested Over Kundum Festival

The Chief of Asakae near Takoradi, Nana Kojo Asante II, was arrested last Saturday for allegedly refusing to adhere to the directive by the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) not to celebrate this year's Kundum Festival.

The REGSEC and the Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) have banned some Ahanta communities in the Western Region from celebrating their Kundum Festival this year.

This is because a similar Kundum Festival celebration at Apremdo near Takoradi turned bloody following the clash of two feuding factions in a chieftaincy dispute in the area recently.

The violent clash led to some people suffering from acid burns and machete wounds. Some houses were also set ablaze in the course of the mayhem.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, noted that the police had information last Saturday that the chief and people of Asakae were celebrating the festival despite the warning.

“On Saturday at about 10am, the police operational men on duty at Asakae had information that the chief had mobilized his subjects and were doing procession in the area. They were amidst drumming and singing of war songs, which indicated they were celebrating the Kundum Festival”, she noted.

She continued: “This was after they have been warned not to celebrate the festival. We also gathered that another faction led by one Nana Kwaku Manso and his men were also preparing to clash with those celebrating”.

She indicated that the district police commander together with a patrol team from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) division of the police stormed the area and arrested the chief and sent him to Sekondi.

“The patrol team on hearing the information proceeded to Asakae with their military counterpart and met Nana Asante Kojo II and his subjects.

They were at the main lorry station opposite the central mosque in the area drumming and dancing which clearly indicated that they were celebrating the Kundum Festival”, she disclosed.

According to the police PRO two other people whose names were given as Philemon Acquah and Cecilia Kwofie were also arrested.

She indicated that later two of the chief's subjects, one Michael and Fijah, who were creating confusion in the area after the chief was arrested were also apprehended and sent to Takoradi Police Station where they were detained to assist in investigations.

The Regional Police PRO pointed out that the chief had been granted police inquiry bail and would be hauled before court at a later date.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi