All Set For Amissah-Arthur’s Final Journey

Officials organizing the final funeral rites of late former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, are preparing the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the venue where the former vice president will be laid in state.

The remains of Amissah-Arthur will be laid in the State today, July 26, 2018, at the AICC in Accra from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm where Ghanaians will file past his remains.

A burial service will be held at the forecourt of the State House the following day, Friday, July 27, 2018.

He is expected to be buried at the military cemetery in Accra.

A memorial service will however be held at the Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka in Accra on Sunday, July 29, 2018, from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.

Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018 , after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

As part of Preparations for the Funeral, the Ghana Police Service has announced the temporary closure of some roads in the capital today and tomorrow.

The affected roads are the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light on the Lokko Street, Castle Road, from AU circle to Osu Cemetry Traffic Light.

A statement from the Police Service said: “unmarked vehicles would not be permitted to park or drive through these roads.”

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He is survived by a wife and two children.