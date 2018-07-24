Asuogyaman MP Hands Over Refurbished Classroom Block To Anum Anglican Primary School

Member of parliament for Asuogyaman constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon Thomas Nyarko Ampem in partnership with a non-governmental organization (NGO), Connecting Kids Education Foundation has refurbished and officially handed over Anum Anglican Primary (A) classroom block to the school authorities.

The four unit classroom block which was been constructed by the Anglican church came to a halt due to limited resources but has seen a facelift after an appeal by the school authorities to the NGO (Connecting kids Edu. Foundation) who later sought for the MP’s support.

At a short ceremony yesterday to officially hand over the classroom block to the school, Hon. Thomas Nyarko said the refurbished classroom block forms part of his agenda to help solve challenges facing various schools in his constituency.

He underscored the fact that government alone cannot solve the numerous challenges facing schools and that it is imperative for other stakeholders especially parents to help improve teaching and learning.

The MP averred that with modern educational infrastructure, absenteeism will be reduced.

Hon. Thomas Nyarko admonished the school authority to ensure the new refurbished classroom block is maintain well so that it will last for a very long time.

He also promised to provide roofing sheet to help roof a classroom block been constructed by Anum Anglican Primary (B) PTA

He reassured the school’s management of further support to help improve teaching and learning.

The school authority thanked the member of parliament and the NGO for the support.