Make Science And Mathematics Attractive To Students - MP To Teachers

Mr Moses Anim, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constuency has appealed to Science and Mathematics teachers to simplify their teaching techniques to make the subjects attractive to students.

He explained that, an increased interest in science and Mathematics would groom more students to undertake science and technology courses in the tertiary institutions, which would subsequently have a positive impact on the country's development.

Mr Anim made the appeal during the 25th Anniversary celebration of Our Lady of Assumption basic school (OLAS) ,New Achimota on the theme: 'Providing Quality, Equity and Holistic Education -the impact of the Catholic Mission".

The celebration attracted past and current head teachers, teachers, old students of the school, parents and other dignitaries.

He said the country needed science and technology to develop the economy and other sectors and the only way Ghana could achieve that was by encouraging students to take up science and mathematics courses.

He said the two important assets that parents could bequeathed to their children were the knowledge to know God and to behave accordingly and education.

'We should always have a long lasting educational system that will produce individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and values that would make them very functional and productive citizens for national development.'

He said It was based on this that in articles 25 and 38 of the 1992 constitution indicated the right for education and educational objectives.

"It behoves on us as stakeholders in conjunction with the theme to work together and provide our contribution in realisation of the article 25 and 38 of the constitution".

He said school authorities should improve quality of teaching and learning and also improve management of education service delivery.

'We should therefore be seen to be increasing access in all levels, we should be seen to bridge gender gap as well, and also there should be continuous teaching and learning'., he said.

He urged parents to encourage their children to take up mathematics and science seriously, adding ''The country needs people in fabrication, because looking at the local content law in the oil industry we need people of technical orientation to be able to capture those areas''.

He said Government would reduce the number of expatriate labourers of expatriate only if Ghanaians could work in those areas, ''we cannot do that without education, which remains the bedrock of development of every country, society and every individual''.

OLAS was established in 1993 with a current population of 1,300 students.

GNA

By Doris Amenyo, GNA