Ejisuman SHS Sex Scandal: Victim's Father Wants Teachers Prosecuted, Students Compensated

The father of one of the victims of Ejisuman Senior High School sex scandal has called for the prosecution of the teachers who have been found culpable.

He said he was unhappy when the teachers involved were transferred after news broke that they have abused some female students including his daughter.

“There was no point in transferring some and dismissing others after they were all found guilty. The transferred teachers will only go to another school and do the same thing.

“I want government to send them to court, prosecute them and compensate the victims,” he said.

At least four teachers indicted in the Ejisuman Senior High School sex scandal have been dismissed.

Isaac Amponsah, Moses Asmah, Andrew Adu Asare and M. Osei were found guilty in several acts of sexual misconduct and immoral relations with students.

The dismissal, announced by the Ghana Education Service, follows months of investigation conducted by a special committee.

Some eight students accused teachers of the school of sexually abusing them after a leaked sex video went viral.

In a horrifying tale, the students claimed the teachers on several occasions made sexual advances at them.

Others claimed the teachers, as punishment for trumped-up offences, forced them to stroke their manhood until they ejaculated.

She alleged that some of the teachers were kissing some students against their will, taking students to hotels and forcing students to have sex with them and subjecting students to unnecessary punishment when they refuse advances from teachers.

She said the behaviour was widespread among the teachers and has gone on for a long time.

The students broke their long silence to the media in what became the Ejisuman SHS sex scandal early last year.

“The teachers are very dangerous and I think they have to be banned from teaching any student,” one of the victims told Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor.

“Transfering some and withdrawing others from the school will not solve the problem as it will only transport their bad habits to another school. Also, they will not see the severity of what they have done,” she said.

She said she felt sorry for her colleagues who were also abused but they never got the heart to stand up and fight the system.

But Deputy Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum had told Nhyira FM's Ohemeng Tawiah that the frequency with which child abuse cases are reported against teachers and educational workers means more needs to be done to protect children.

"Given the frequency with which some of these reports come to our knowledge, we have to really look at our policy and the Ghana Education Service (GES) policy on child abuse reporting and be able to have a situation where the police are rightly at the forefront of this, while allegations happened.

"The international best practice; it is the police that take the front roles. They are the ones that investigate and GES will do its professional responsibility so it shouldn't be the other way around.

"We are in the 21st century and we have to begin to make sure children are protected."