13 Things You Must Know About The Late Amissah-Arthur

Ghana’s Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur died on Friday , June 29, 2018, after he reportedly collapsed at the gym.

The news of his death has shocked many Ghanaians including supporters of opposition National Democratic Congress.

Tributes have poured in from former President, John Mahama , President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and several others.

Below are 13 notable things about Amissah-Arthur

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur was born on April 29, 1951, and passed away on June 29, 2018.

He was a Ghanaian economist, academic, and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

He was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the Vice-President a week after Mahama himself was sworn in after the demise of former President, John Atta Mills on 24 July 2012.

Prior becoming the second gentleman of the land, Amisah-Arthur was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He completed his secondary education at the Mfantsipim School, where he obtained the GCE Ordinary Level in 1969 and the GCE Advanced Level in 1971.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana at Legon, where he obtained the B.Sc. in 1974 and M.Sc. in 1976, both in Economics.

Amissah-Arthur was a research assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research between 1974 and 1975.

He later joined the Economics Department as a teaching assistant from 1977 to 1978, going on to become an assistant lecturer in 1979.

He lectured at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana between 1980 and 1988. He has also been a lecturer at the Department of Economics, Anambra State College of Education, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria (August 1981 – July 1983).

He went into politics until 1997.

Amissah-Arthur was married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children.

He was a Christian and was known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.