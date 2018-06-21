Prestea Sankofa Gold To Resume Operations, New Board Meets Staff.

Reorganisation Member. The team on Wednesday 20/06/2018 embarked on a massive “walking the talk”
tour to Prestea. The team was first led to the Palace of the Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan Traditional Area, Nana Nteboah Prah
IV by the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, who represented himself as well as his MP, Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, who was unable to come due to national
assignments. Speaking to the media, the MCE said, his MP, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi sees the PSGL re-organisation as a
topmost priority, because the contribution of PSGL to Prestea economy
is enormous over the years. He added that, the MP promised to pursue an agenda to see the company revived, and had since made sure 5-months salaries arrears owed in 2016 have been paid to the workers by the
government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo. He added that, now the President wants to see the company back on track, hence the formation
of the PSGL re-organisation Committee, of which the MP is a member.
Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II toldthe gathering that, GNPC has sent them
finally, the much awaited re-organisation of the PSGL is going to
materialise, as the President has taken a keen interest in seeing PSGL
revived. Nana Nteboah Prah IV, the Divisional Chief of Prestea-Heman was very
happy that, finally “good news has come for PSGL”. He thanked the
President Nana Akuffo Addo “for remembering Prestea and fulfilling his
promise to re-organisation of the only state gold mining company”.
The team then moved to the company (PSGL) to inspect the equipment.
Mr. Asante Beckoe, a senior metallurgist of PSGL briefed the team on
the “current state of equipment, how they can be repaired immediately
for operation”. The team visited the tailings dam site, and were satisfied with the
report given by the engineers of the company. Together with his team, he said, they have inspected all areas that have enough tailings, and
are convinced “the company will have raw materials when it starts
operation again”. “We do not want a situation, where after we start operation, 2-months, we will ask you to go and stay in the house for maintenance.
We are ready for serious business. Briefing the workers, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II said “the chairman of
the GNPC board, Hon. Freddie Blay, Chief Executive, Dr. Kofi Koduah
Sarpong, and Management of GNPC have received report about PSGL
predicaments. We thank the workers for the patience. Your engineers
have assured as the machines can be repaired. What were important to us were tailings. But, our report shows there are enough volumes available for us. We visited your tailings dam, and we are satisfied.
We are looking at the repairs of the plants, which your engineers have
assured us, it is possible. What I hate is, starting the operations, and two weeks later, workers will be asked to stay at
home, for maintenance. So I want everything to be done perfectly”
The Chairman of the PSGL workers union, Mr. George Insaidoo thanked
the team and the government. “We have really suffered. We thank the
government for clearing our 2016 salary arrears, and we hope all other
arrears, the team will take it into consideration. We, the workers assure GNPC that, we are committed to ensuring PSGL re-organisation
succeeds”, he added. The Entourage also included Chairman Kuntu Abiam Danso, NPP
Constituency Chairman for Prestea Huni-Valley, Chairman Emmanuel Ennor
Arthur, NPP Constituency Second Vice Chairman for Prestea Huni-Valley,
Mr. Samuel Blay, NPP Constituency Deputy Secretary for Prestea
Huni-Valley, Mr. Yaw Owusu, NPP Constituency Research and Election
for Prestea Huni-Valley, Mr Samuel Tutuan, Deputy Coordinating Director of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly and Mr. Isaac Torxe, PRO for Prestea
Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly.
Nana Nteboah Pray IV in a group photograph with the New Sankofa Gold Board and the MCE for Prestea
Prestea Sankofa Gold To Resume Operations, New Board Meets Staff.
Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd (PSGL) is the only State Gold Mining Company
left in Ghana. The company which employs close to 300 direct workers,
with averagely 1200 dependants and 200 indirect workers and
contractors.
The company has suffered massive blow due to
mismanagement and huge financial malfeasance on the part of immediate
past board of directors of PSGL.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo in
August, 2016, on his campaign tour at Prestea was briefed about the
sad pandemonium, and he promised the people of Prestea that, when
given the nod, he will revive the PSGL.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on 25th April, 2017, sent the two deputy Ministers
of the Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Esq, and
Hon. Benito Owusu Bio to the company and they gave assurance that the
President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo will “not see Sankofa go down
the drain”.
True to their words, the President, through the Ghana National
Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has ensured the formation of Prestea
Sankofa Gold Board, as well as the Prestea Sankofa Gold
Re-organisation Committee.
The PSGL Board and Re-organisation Committee include: Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of Western
Regional House of Chiefs and PSGL/GNPC Board Member, Hon. Lawyer
Mrs.Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MP/Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural
Resources/Member, PSGL Board Member, Mr. Yaw Kyei, GNPC/ PSGL Board
Member, Mr. Cherrison Shooter, Chairman, PSGL Reorganisation Committee
Chairman, Ms. Joyce Opoku-Boateng, PSGL Board Member, Mr. Kofi Nuako,
PSGL Reorganisation Member, Nana Akua Ofori-Ntiamoah, PSGL
Reorganisation Member.
