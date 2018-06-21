Prestea Sankofa Gold To Resume Operations, New Board Meets Staff.

Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd (PSGL) is the only State Gold Mining Company

left in Ghana. The company which employs close to 300 direct workers,

with averagely 1200 dependants and 200 indirect workers and

contractors.

The company has suffered massive blow due to

mismanagement and huge financial malfeasance on the part of immediate

past board of directors of PSGL.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo in

August, 2016, on his campaign tour at Prestea was briefed about the

sad pandemonium, and he promised the people of Prestea that, when

given the nod, he will revive the PSGL.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on 25th April, 2017, sent the two deputy Ministers

of the Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Esq, and

Hon. Benito Owusu Bio to the company and they gave assurance that the

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo will “not see Sankofa go down

the drain”.

True to their words, the President, through the Ghana National

Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has ensured the formation of Prestea

Sankofa Gold Board, as well as the Prestea Sankofa Gold

Re-organisation Committee.

The PSGL Board and Re-organisation Committee include: Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of Western

Regional House of Chiefs and PSGL/GNPC Board Member, Hon. Lawyer

Mrs.Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MP/Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural

Resources/Member, PSGL Board Member, Mr. Yaw Kyei, GNPC/ PSGL Board

Member, Mr. Cherrison Shooter, Chairman, PSGL Reorganisation Committee

Chairman, Ms. Joyce Opoku-Boateng, PSGL Board Member, Mr. Kofi Nuako,

PSGL Reorganisation Member, Nana Akua Ofori-Ntiamoah, PSGL

Reorganisation Member.

The team on Wednesday 20/06/2018 embarked on a massive “walking the talk”

tour to Prestea.

The team was first led to the Palace of the Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan Traditional Area, Nana Nteboah Prah

IV by the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, who represented himself as well as his MP, Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, who was unable to come due to national

assignments.

Speaking to the media, the MCE said, his MP, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi sees the PSGL re-organisation as a

topmost priority, because the contribution of PSGL to Prestea economy

is enormous over the years.

He added that, the MP promised to pursue an agenda to see the company revived, and had since made sure 5-months salaries arrears owed in 2016 have been paid to the workers by the

government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

He added that, now the President wants to see the company back on track, hence the formation

of the PSGL re-organisation Committee, of which the MP is a member.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II toldthe gathering that, GNPC has sent them

finally, the much awaited re-organisation of the PSGL is going to

materialise, as the President has taken a keen interest in seeing PSGL

revived.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV, the Divisional Chief of Prestea-Heman was very

happy that, finally “good news has come for PSGL”. He thanked the

President Nana Akuffo Addo “for remembering Prestea and fulfilling his

promise to re-organisation of the only state gold mining company”.

The team then moved to the company (PSGL) to inspect the equipment.

Mr. Asante Beckoe, a senior metallurgist of PSGL briefed the team on

the “current state of equipment, how they can be repaired immediately

for operation”.

The team visited the tailings dam site, and were satisfied with the

report given by the engineers of the company.

Together with his team, he said, they have inspected all areas that have enough tailings, and

are convinced “the company will have raw materials when it starts

operation again”.

“We do not want a situation, where after we start operation, 2-months, we will ask you to go and stay in the house for maintenance.

We are ready for serious business.

Briefing the workers, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II said “the chairman of

the GNPC board, Hon. Freddie Blay, Chief Executive, Dr. Kofi Koduah

Sarpong, and Management of GNPC have received report about PSGL

predicaments.

We thank the workers for the patience. Your engineers

have assured as the machines can be repaired.

What were important to us were tailings.

But, our report shows there are enough volumes

available for us.

We visited your tailings dam, and we are satisfied.

We are looking at the repairs of the plants, which your engineers have

assured us, it is possible.

What I hate is, starting the operations, and two weeks later, workers will be asked to stay at

home, for maintenance. So I want everything to be done perfectly”

The Chairman of the PSGL workers union, Mr. George Insaidoo thanked

the team and the government. “We have really suffered. We thank the

government for clearing our 2016 salary arrears, and we hope all other

arrears, the team will take it into consideration.

We, the workers assure GNPC that, we are committed to ensuring PSGL re-organisation

succeeds”, he added.

The Entourage also included Chairman Kuntu Abiam Danso, NPP

Constituency Chairman for Prestea Huni-Valley, Chairman Emmanuel Ennor

Arthur, NPP Constituency Second Vice Chairman for Prestea Huni-Valley,

Mr. Samuel Blay, NPP Constituency Deputy Secretary for Prestea

Huni-Valley, Mr. Yaw Owusu, NPP Constituency Research and Election

for Prestea Huni-Valley, Mr Samuel Tutuan, Deputy Coordinating Director of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly and Mr. Isaac Torxe, PRO for Prestea

Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly.

Nana Nteboah Pray IV in a group photograph with the New Sankofa Gold Board and the MCE for Prestea

Img 20180620 150013

Img 20180620 145959