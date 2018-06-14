Eid-Ul Fitr: Binatone Donates to Skate Soccer Team

Electronics giant, Binatone Ghana has donated food items to the National Skate Soccer team, the Rolling Rockets, to mark this year’s Eidul Fitr.

Binatone, main sponsors of skate soccer in the country, presented 24 members of the team with rice, oil, meat, and tomato paste at the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

During the presentation of items at Abossey Okai in Accra, the Managing Director of Binatone Ghana, Venu Babu, said the company’s gesture was to show their benevolence towards the team, most of whom are Muslims after they have successfully observed their 30 days of fasting and prayer.

“These are little tokens from us to you and your family because we believe it will go a long way to help you celebrate Eidul Fitr,” Mr. Babu stated.

He noted that Binatone, as the main sponsor of skate soccer in Ghana, will do everything possible to develop skate soccer in the country and beyond.

Speaking to ModernGhana, Mr. Babu indicated that their quest to promote skate soccer was borne out of the challenge where most disabled persons flood the streets to beg for alms for survival.

He noted with the strong desire to take skate soccer to the international level so as to provide another means of life for these underprivileged people in society.

The President of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Albert Frimpong expressed his appreciation towards Binatone for their immense support by helping to promote skate soccer in the country.

Captain of the Rolling Rockets, Ahmed Gariba, also expressed the team’s gratitude to Binatone for their kind gesture and immeasurable support to make life meaningful to them.

He said the donation will help motivate them and their other colleagues who are still on the streets to make good use of their lives in a dignified manner.