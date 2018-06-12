GUBA 2018 Awards Launched

The 2018 edition of the Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards has been launched in Accra.

GUBA is an annual awards ceremony based in Britain which recognises the "hugely significant" contribution that British-Ghanaians make to society.

A statement issued by the British High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Ian Waker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, hosted the GUBA Conference and Awards press launch.

Mr Ian Walker in his remarks stressed the significance of the UK-Ghana relationship.

'The purpose for this is the network of connecting people together, and GUBA does that fantastically. It is very difficult for us to achieve anything but, together with a network of people working with each other, we can achieve something and GUBA is a great representation of that. We often make a choice and the choice is that we should try and make Ghana and UK relationship stronger and a manifestation of that through GUBA, is something that I very warmly welcome,' he stated.

Mrs Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art, who officially launched the GUBA Conference and Awards 2018, said: 'it is great to observe the success of Ghanaian women like Dentaa (Mrs Dentaa Amoateng, Chief Executive Officer, GUBA) who are diligently working to build Ghana.'

Mrs Dentaa Amoateng, highlighted the importance of cohesion within our community.

'It is our strong belief that to have a Ghana that exceeds our expectations, we have to harness and combine the resources of the Diaspora with that of Ghana based citizens. Together, we can effectively improve the socio-economic status of our country. I urge you all to play your role in this movement and to put the advancement of Ghana at the forefront of your proceedings. At GUBA, we work to play our part in this journey, and will continue to do so,' she said

The official 2018 GUBA categories announced and available for voting include: GUBA Efie Ne Fie Award: Eric Andoh (Starbites), William and Francesca Quagraine (Gold Coast), Claudia Lumor (Glitz Africa) and Nana Adjei (FK Lounge).

GUBA Leisure and Tourism Award: Royal Senchi Hotel, African Regent Hotel, Aqua Safari Resort and Coconut Grove Resort.

GUBA Professional of the Year Award: Charlotte Boaitey, Dr (Mrs) Prospera Tedam, Hephzi Naa Ameley Tagoe and Poku Osei.

GUBA Innovation Technology Award: Nelson Boateng (Nelplast Ghana Ltd), Ivy Barley (Developers in Vogue), Nicholas Bortey (Liranz Ltd) and Farida Nana Efua Bedwei (Logiciel Ltd).

GUBA Associations Award: Ghana Nurses Association, Ghana Doctors and Dentists UK, Ghana Society Luton and Ghana Union Bradford.

GUBA Rising Diaspora Award: Bernard Adjei, Sarah Owusu, Joshua Oware, Jasmin Adjeiwaa Assanoh and Afua Adom.

GUBA Celebrity Humanitarian Award: Nathan Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray), Kwami Sefa Kayi, John Dumelo, Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy), Martha Ankomah and Kwame Nsiah-Apau (Okyeame Kwame).

The statement said the above categories were up for public vote.

It directs those who want to vote to visit www.gubaawards.co.uk/voting.

It said voting ends on Tuesday, June 12.

It said the black star award recipients were selected individuals that had successfully excelled within their fields over a period of time.

Thus, the Black Star Award 2018 recipients include: Ashitey Hammond-GUBA 2018 Lifetime Achievement, Joshua Buatsi-GUBA 2018 Rising Sports Star, Vandyke Appiah Kubi-GUBA 2018 Special Achievement, and Ernest Abbeyquaye-GUBA 2018 Television and Film Pioneer.

Others are Dr Cecilia Anim CBE-GUBA 2018 Outstanding Leadership, Joyce Banda-GUBA 2018 Exceptional Activist Award, Madam Gloria Afua Akuffo-GUBA 2018 Outstanding Achievement (joint), and Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong-GUBA 2018 Outstanding Achievement (joint), Michael Dapaah -GUBA 2018 Rising Star, Michael Omari Owuo Jr (Stormzy) - GUBA 2018 Music Excellence and Samuel Afari GUBA 2018 Outstanding Student Achiever.

The statement said tickets for the GUBA Conference and Awards which would take place on the 13th and 14th of July, at the Intercontinental Hotel, London, were available for purchase via GUBA TICKETS.

GUBA Awards promotes closer economic, cultural and social links between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Launched in 2010 as the GUBA Awards, the annual event celebrates and acknowledges the contribution of Ghanaian and African based businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom.

Following the success of the annual awards programme, GUBA expanded into the GUBA Foundation, GUBA Expo and GUBA Careers to provide distinct services targeted at individuals and businesses.

GNA