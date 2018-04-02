SOS Support Increases Enrolment At Zuozugu Ahmadyya JHS

There has been increased enrolment at the Zuozugu Ahmadyya Junior High School in the Tamale metropolis due to interventions by the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana and its partners.

The SOS and its partners paid school fees for pupils, provided textbooks, uniforms, sandals, learning materials, provided school bags to the kids and engaged the teachers.

There was also the development of the school infrastructure. These interventions have led to an increase in enrolment from 81 to 260.

Speaking at the commissioning of a three-unit classroom block the National Director of SOS Children Village Ghana Alexander Mar Kekula said the facility consists of a library, a computer laboratory and a lobby for Pre- Technical skills lessons.

He said to offer children the right to their childhood and right to play, the SOS Children Village Ghana also supported the school with a sustainable playground for the children as well as a pavilion to serve as kitchen and sanitation facilities.

Mr. Kekula said the project is part of an intervention dubbed Zuozugu 100 children to support the school and to ensure that children are enrolled and motivated to remain in basic schools and progress to the higher level.

He explained that the project is in three phases.

The National Director of SOS Children’s Village Ghana expressed hope that the interventions will enable children in the community access quality education for them to grow and live their dreams and to make a meaningful contribution to societal development.

Mr. Kekula used the opportunity to entreat the chiefs and opinion leaders, members of the community and the school authorities to ensure that children are supported to attend school regularly.

Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Alhaji Mohammed Harun Cambodia commended the SOS Children’s Village for their role in the education sector.

He encouraged parents to take advantage of the facility to enroll and ensure the children especially the girl-child stay in school.

Alhaji Harun also urged parents to ensure they provide the needs of their wards.