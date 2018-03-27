Consider my experince - Naana Amoah appeals to NPP delegates

An aspiring Western Regional Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Naana Amoah has appealed to delegates of the party to consider her vast experience and give her the mandate to lead the women's wing.

Her appeal follows an ongoing campaign being waged by candidates ahead of the party's congress slated for next month to elect Regional Executives for the party .

The former Effia-Kwesimintsim Constituency Women's Organizer who has served the party in various capacities, believes the time to lead the women's wing is now.

Speaking in an interview, the dynamic women's organizer said when given the mandate by delegates, she would focus her attention on five specific areas of development.

First, she said she intends to empower the various structures within the women's front to play an effective role in the 2020 elections.

Again, she said she would build the capacity of all women at the polling station level and empower them to understand the dynamics in leadership particularly in political organization.

In addition, the former acting Regional Women's Organizer said she would facilitate for active entrepreneurs within the women's wing to access soft loans to boost their businesses.

Naana Amoah who had the tutelage of leadership under the guidance of Mrs. Gladys Asmah, the late Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency, said aside empowerment of entrepreneurs, she would facilitate mentorship programs necessary to upgrade the political knowledge of all grassroot women in the party.

The outspoken iron lady, known for her strong commitment to gender activism said her long time desire to lead the women in the Western Region, is primarily to change the narrative of how things are done in the party.

This, she said would be done peacefully without stepping on toes and without tampering with the existing unity in the party.

"The main objective ahead is to build a formidable women's wing, capable of galvanizing the energies and support of women for overall development of the NPP.

We need to build an unbreakable women's wing, to influence grassroot mobilization, and basically, that's what I want to champion if I get the nod" she said.

According to the aspirant, virtually all the delegates she interacted with, said they have already settled on her, and therefore her dream to lead the women's wing is just a stone throw to materialize.

"The women in the party can attest to what I have done when I had the opportunity to serve the party at various levels. At the polling station level, I did my best, constituency level, I performed excellently and at the regional level, I was instrumental in assisting a lot of women. Therefore, I am confident, this time I will win hands down", she submitted.