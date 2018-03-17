Fanteakwa South Inaugurates District Assembly

The newly created Fanteakwa South District Assembly (FSDA) has been inaugurated with Osino to serve at the district capital.

Mr Joseph Tetteh, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, giving the keynote address on behalf of the President, urged officials of the new assembly to discharge their duties effectively to help improve upon the livng standards of the people in the district.

Mr Kofi Okyere Ajekum, Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, called on the youth to take advantage of the opportunities available in the district to better their lives.

Osinohene Osaberima Otu Darku IV, expressed gratitude to the President on behalf of his people and called on investors to come and invest in the new district to create jobs for the youth.

Osaberima Darku said the chiefs and elders of Osino have allocated 50 acres of land to the newly created district assembly and called for the judicious use of the land to enhance development in the district.

The Fanteakwa South District Assembly was carved out of the Fanteakwa North District Assembly in the Eastern Region of Ghana

Present at the event was the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa North, Mr Charles Oware Tweneboah, Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa North, Mr Kenneth Amankwa Asiamah , Assembly Members for both Fanteakea North and South and Dasebre Awuah Kotoko II, Benkumhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area .