Opuni Will Be Exonerated--Ashanti NDC

The Ashanti Regional chapter of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], has condemned the lawsuit brought the government against former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Stephen Opuni, describing the move as an act of political witch-hunting.

The party in a statement said it is appalled by what it calls government's “exceptional determination to destroy the reputation of a man who has labored to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana.”

Stephen Kwabena Opuni has been sued together with one Seidu Agongo, CEO of Zeera Group of Companies and Agricult Ghana Limited, beneficiaries of a supposed fraudulent contract worth Forty Three Million, One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Cedis (Ghc43, 120,000).

The contract in question spanned the period 2013 to 2016. The Defendants are expected to make their first appearance in court on 20th March, 2018 where they will be answering twenty seven charges in all, including abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretence and willfully causing financial loss to the state, among others.

The NDC statement, which was signed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary, Raymond Tandoh, said Dr. Opuni was only being used as a scapegoat to justify government’s campaign promise of dealing with former corrupt officials.

They also wondered why government had resorted to witch hunting of former appointees at a time when corruption allegations are rife in various sectors of government.

“We believe Dr. Stephen Opuni is a victim of a growing political culture of hounding predecessors to justify campaign claims of corruption.It is worrying that at a time corruption allegations are rife in every sector of this government, government finds no need to deal with these allegations that are destroying its public integrity and credibility. Sadly, government has resorted to political witch hunting, vindictiveness and mirage pursuits that would not survive any serious test.”

“We are confident Dr. Stephen Opuni will be exonerated eventually knowing his meticulousness and genuine commitment to the development of Ghana.”

The statement from the chapter is below:

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

