4 hours ago | NPP News

Prestea Huni-Valley: NPP Constituency Organizer Aspirant Steps Down

Daniel Mensah
Information reaching the Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency indicates that one of the aspirants Mr. Yaw Owusu who currently holds Research and Elections position of the NPP in the constituency and was gunning for the constituency organizer post has stepped down.

Mr. Yaw Owusu, has, however, declared that he will soon be supporting one of the best candidates in the race since his aim is to help keep the NPP in power come 2020 when Ghanaians vote again.

Thanks
From the Communications Directorate
NPP Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency

