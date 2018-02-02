Assemblies Of God Crusades Against Illicit Drug Use

The Assemblies of God Church-Ghana, has launched a national project christened, “Teen Challenge Ghana (TCG),” an initiative intended to help combat the upsurge of illicit drug addiction by some Ghanaian youth.

Globally, Ghana has been ranked as the 3rd leading country in the use of marijuana and 1st in Africa.

The United Nations report on the use of illegal drugs in the world revealed that, about 22 percent of Ghanaian youth were engaged in drug abuse.

This worrying development informed the church’s decision to launch the project in Tamale.

The North-West Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church-Ghana, Reverend Dr. David Wumbei at the official launch, urged Ghanaians especially the youth to “Say no” to illicit drug abuse.

As Chairman of the Northern Region Governing Board of the TCG, Reverend Dr. Wumbei bemoaned Ghana’s tag as a major transit hub for international drug traffickers from the Middle East, Asia and South America.

“Very unfortunately, the drug traffickers leave some of the drugs in this country. Consequently, the street corners and alleys of our cities and towns are filled with more and more of our youth, both male and female, who engage in the wanton misuse of drugs and its attending criminal activities like armed robbery, burglary, pickpocketing, prostitution and the rest.”

He charged the Christian community to rise up against the menace which he described as unholy.

“It is therefore our mandated duty as Ghanaians and Christians to help replace the bitterness and pain of drug victims with the joy of the Holy Spirit and the light of this world, who is Jesus Christ.”

“I entreat you to devote your time to studying your books or whatever fruitful ventures you are engaged in, so that you can sharpen your personal skills in order to improve yourself as well as helping to prepare the development of your communities and country as a whole,” Reverend Wumbei stressed.

Executive Director of the TCG, who is a former drug addict, Rev. David Kofi Owusu Boateng, criticized the media for advertising alcoholic beverages and showing movies typifying the use of hard drugs.

“The media is a very powerful tool that could be used to empower society to progress as well as destroy a very progressive society. The advertisement of alcoholic beverages on most television and radio networks is having a strong influence on the behaviour of young people.”

“When you put on your television set you see young people giggling, laughing and expressing happiness as they are served with beer,” Reverend Boateng lamented.

The Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, commended the Assemblies of God Church-Ghana for the initiative.

He appealed to religious bodies to join forces with the Assemblies of God Church-Ghana to achieve its goal.

By applying Biblical principles, the TCG seeks to nurture Ghanaian youth to be productive.

The initiative hinges on three thematic areas of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of affected victims within a closely monitored environment where all their basic needs are catered for.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana