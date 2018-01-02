Ghana Australia Association Donates 10,500 Dollars To OTC

The Ghana Australia Association(GAA) has held a gala dinner dance in honour of Mrs Lynette Williams (late wife of Billy Williams, ex Australian High Commissioner to Ghana) who died of brain cancer in April of last year.

Billy and Lynette were very much involved in the community during their 5 years stay in Ghana.

The Orthopedic Training Centre(OTC) in Nsawam was very dear to Lyn's heart and she was very instrumental in raising funds to support the great work they do to treat children with birth deformities.

Since Lynette's death, Billy Williams has dedicated the rest of his life to help eradicate brain cancer and also actively get involved with the Orthopedic Training Centre.

The sum of $21,000 was raised for the benefit of The Brain Tumour Australia Alliance(BTAA) and the Orthopedic Training Centre during the gala dinner dance.

Catherine Hinson, president of BTAA was presented with a cheque of 10,500 dollars at a brief ceremony during the GAA AGM which was held in the Australian Capital Territory Canberra.

She thanked the association and Billy Williams for their support and assured them that the money will be well spent on research work to find cure for brain tumour.

The Orthopedic Training Centre in Nsawam will receive 10,500 dollars when Mr Billy Williams travels to Ghana in April to volunteer for the centre.

OTC will soon receive a container with patient beds, trolleys, chairs and other hospital equipments all donated by the Ghana Australia Association.

The association president Mona Moutrage said the association was very grateful to all who attended the gala dinner to support these worthy causes and encouraged her fellow Ghanaians to support events that they do organise so that together as one, they can make a positive impact in the lives of the less fortunate back home.

Congratulations to Mona Moutrage, who was re-elected as the President of GAA and all the newly elected executive and members.

