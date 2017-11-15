Get Familiar With Otwinoko, The ‘Greatest’ Radio Presenter Ever To Steer The Console In Ashanti Region

Factually, Ghanaians take delight in celebrating the dead more than the living. However, a country that fails to honour her patriotic citizens when they are alive, is not worth dying for. As such, this blog creatively coined by Adu Sarpeah is dedicated to the celebration of Linsford Kwabena Asare popularly known as Otwinoko, the greatest radio personality ever to steer the console in the Ashanti Region and beyond over a decade ago for his selfless sacrifice and love for the country on the radio job is unprecedented.

Till today, no single radio presenter in Ashanti Region has able to surpass the fan and listening base enjoyed by him – he is simply the greatest presenter ever to evolve from Oseikrom! Otwinoko is being defined by his exceptional voice and his ability to convey complex ideas that resonates with a wide audience. Otwinoko is the only radio personality whose voice and talent is still recognised by millions!

Otwinoko started his mainstream mysterious lifestyle programme at Mercury 91.5FM (now New Mercury 91.5FM). The mysterious programme was christened ‘Nsɛm Pii’, was geared towards delving into spiritual issues affecting humanity. He had his turning point when a certain Yaw Donkor murdered Marfo, a palm wine tapper at Nyninahini (The capital of Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region) and the issue was brought to light as a result of Otwinoko’s investigative intelligence on the job somewhere 2004.

The truth behind the death of Marfo was revealed through Otwinoko’s effort which catapulted his fame and helped him to get the highest mileage in his time. A record no other presenter has able to break for he still remains the presenter who enjoyed the greatest listening audience in Ashanti Region between the hours of 7pm-10pm during the working days of 2000 through to 2010. This was essentially the bridge on which Otwinoko walked into the iconic face of radio presentation in Ashanti Region till now.

After working for Mercury for more than half a decade, he moved to Nhyira 104.5MHz and the name Otwinoko did magic for the then newly established station. At Nhyira, he changed the name from ‘Nsɛm pii’ to ‘Ewiase Mu Nsɛm’ with increased number of listening whenever it was time for him to steer the console. Although, his stay at Nhyira 104.5MHz was short-lived upon failure of the management to renew his contract based on reasons best known to the then management. Whatever the case, life must go on, he, therefore, moved to Fox FM to continue his legacy. His work attracted every radio and television station management at that time.

His movement from Nhyira FM to Fox FM caused a lot of mayhem and legal issues between the presenter in question and his former management-Nhyira FM. Simply because Otwinoko wanted to move to Fox FM with his programme’s brand name dubbed, ‘Ewiase Mu Nsɛm’ which the then management of his formal station vehemently opposed. The controversies compelled him to opt for the name ‘Nya Asɛm Hwɛ’ at Fox FM instead of the latter. The unfortunate development continued to take a new twist as he was silenced along the line with unexpected chronic illness which made him hibernate from radio for a long time. Sadly, Otwinoko became visually impaired after battling with the mysterious illness for years.

Grace and glory be to God that Linsford Kwabena Asare better known as Otwinoko is still on radio after several attempts by some friends and radio colleagues to finish him had proved futile. Truly, for him to be alive today is just by the grace of God as he was injected with a poison that made him lost the hairs on his body, nails, skin and went blind afterwards.

This was in an attempt to hinder his God given potential. He is currently at Accra based Hot 93.9FM as the host of the popular ‘Nya Asɛm Hwɛ’ which is aired from Monday to Friday between 7pm-9pm. Also, he is the host of ‘Reggae School’ on Saturdays between 1pm-3pm which seeks to explain reggae vibes to the understanding of the grandparent in the village.

As a result of his good work and exemplary life, Yaw Sarpong, a renowned gospel musician in Ghana, has composed a song in honour of Otwinoko which is titled ‘Ma Wɔn Nka’. The lyrical content of the heartfelt song composed by Yaw Sarpong in honour of Otwinoko captures his ordeal for the past years.